URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE...CORRECTED. Corrected the "WHERE" portions in some groupings to be consistent. with the forecast zones in the header blocks... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO. 11 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Hot temperatures of 95 to 105 in the valleys during the. afternoons...

MEDFORD, OR ・ 5 HOURS AGO