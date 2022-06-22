ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC education leaders seek federal extension of free school meals for all

By WFAE
Cover picture for the articleChildren across North Carolina could go hungry next month if the federal government doesn't extend a "free meals for all" program introduced during the pandemic, the state's top two education officials say. When schools across the nation closed because of COVID-19 in 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture waived...

ncpolicywatch.org

Education leaders urge lawmakers to continue free meals for K-12 students

Hungry children can’t learn, NC Association of Educators President Tamika Walker Kelly said Wednesday. Kelly’s comment came during a noon press conference held to urge state lawmakers to pass two bills to provide the state’s 1.5 million K-12 students with free breakfast and lunch. State funding is...
