West Johnston High Advisory Council

GOLDSBORO — The City of Goldsboro has selected Matthew Livingston as its new assistant city manager. “I am excited to add Mr. Matt Livingston to our City leadership team. He is a seasoned manager with over 17 years of city/town management experience in addition to department head experience,” City Manager Tim Salmon said. “He holds a master’s degree in Public Administration, bachelor’s degrees in Political Science and Geography with a concentration in City and Regional Planning, and has held the American Institute of Certified Planners certification. His experience in economic development, regional wastewater treatment, Community Development Block Grant and grant writing will be very important to the successful growth of Goldsboro.”

GOLDSBORO, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO