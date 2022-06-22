West Johnston High Advisory Council

GOLDSBORO — The City of Goldsboro has selected Matthew Livingston as its new assistant city manager. “I am excited to add Mr. Matt Livingston to our City leadership team. He is a seasoned manager with over 17 years of city/town management experience in addition to department head experience,” City Manager Tim Salmon said. “He holds a master’s degree in Public Administration, bachelor’s degrees in Political Science and Geography with a concentration in City and Regional Planning, and has held the American Institute of Certified Planners certification. His experience in economic development, regional wastewater treatment, Community Development Block Grant and grant writing will be very important to the successful growth of Goldsboro.”
SMITHFIELD – This afternoon, Johnston County Public Utilities has lifted the water shortage advisory issued that had been issued on Tuesday. However, Johnston County Public Utilities wants to remind all customers of the County’s year-round mandatory conservation policy. The policy allows for alternate day irrigation for irrigation systems...
ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools recently announced taht Georgia Spaulding will be the new principal at East Bladen High School effective July 1. Spaulding comes to East Bladen High with many years of experience not only in the classroom but in school administration as well. A Columbus County native, Spaulding earned her undergraduate degree in elementary education from Campbell University and began her career in education teaching mathematics at Harnett Central Middle School. She continued to further her education, earning a master’s degree in school counseling and school administration.
Clifton Nelson Bagley, 90, completed his earthly journey June 22, 2022. He proudly served our country for four years with the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. Clifton was a member of American Legion Post 71 and a member of Granite Masonic Lodge #191, A.M. & F.M., Clayton, NC. He was a devoted husband and a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
CLAYTON, N.C. – Johnston County is still under a water shortage advisory after a line at the water treatment plant failed Monday night. Meanwhile, one farmer in Clayton is afraid the county’s natural resources, including water supply from the Neuse River, are being stretched too thin. Jim Wiesner...
SMITHFIELD – The Johnston County Comprehensive Land Use Plan is nearing completion following a year of public meetings, committee hearings, surveys, studies and discussions. The plan will be used to guide growth and development in our community for the next 20 years. The next public forum will take place...
Chatham County community swears by natural springs' healing power. These natural springs, flowing from the ground out of two pipes near Siler City, have attracted visitors since perhaps the 1700s. The water still flows, and today people remain convinced of its miraculous healing power.
CLAYTON – Nancy Evelyn Norris Small, of Clayton peacefully went to her heavenly reward on Thursday, June 23, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 30, 1932 in Erwin, NC to Herbert Rufus and Minnie Carr Cooke Norris. She attended Erwin High School and later received...
Benson, NC: Mr. Jesse Glenwood “Glenn” Lee, age 68, of Meadowbrook Road, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Wake Med in Raleigh, NC. Funeral Services will be 1:00PM-Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Rose and Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson, NC. Rev. Ronnie Jones will officiate. Burial will follow in Banner Chapel Advent Christian Church Cemetery in Benson, NC.
RALEIGH — The stage is set for a major shift in board members in the state’s largest school district. As of June, five of the nine incumbents in Wake County are now indicating they won’t seek reelection this November. Jim Martin, Christine Kushner, Roxie Cash, and Heather...
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The family of Beaufort County’s emergency services director provided another update on his status. Carnie Hedgepeth was involved in a crash on Monday in western Pitt County while riding his motorcycle. He was admitted to ECU Health in Greenville and was battling a variety of injuries to his face along with […]
There won't be fireworks shows in at least two counties in Eastern NC for 4th of July this year. Franklin County and Wilson County decided to cancel their shows this year after fireworks were destroyed in an explosion earlier this month. Swansboro in Onslow County decided to cancel their show as well.
The N.C. Department of Transportation announced nine busy and dangerous intersections in northeastern and southern Wayne County will undergo four-way stop transformation to improve safety. LMJ Pavement Marking LLC, of Willow Spring, received a $500,000 contract to make the changes beginning this month and continue through the fall. DOT traffic...
Selma – Kenneth Ray Howell, “Ray” age 75, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh. Born in Johnston County on September 15, 1946, he was a son of the late Raymond Eli Howell and Virginia Pauline Taylor Howell. Ray was an Army veteran and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and four-wheeling. He enjoyed participating in an archery club, which he was very skilled at and won many awards for. Ray was a kind-hearted man who loved life and loved his family dearly.
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCT) — Two more communities in North Carolina will not be having fireworks for the Fourth of July after it was determined they were destroyed in the explosion that happened on a farm south of La Grange in Lenoir County on June 10. Franklin County officials announced the cancellation due to the deadly […]
GARNER – In response to last week’s powerful storm that swept through Garner, the Town Council has approved a Public Works Department plan to conduct a special curbside pickup for unprepared yard debris starting the morning of Wednesday, July 6. The plan calls for crews to make one...
While most high schools in Durham had their graduations in the last couple of weeks, one special ceremony took place Thursday morning in the Durham County Detention Facility. Teresa Sisco works as Durham Public Schools’ hospital homebound teacher. She also works with students in the detention facility. Sisco said school gives students something to focus on.
Comments / 0