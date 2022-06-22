ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

West Johnston High Advisory Council

 3 days ago

BENSON – The Johnston County School Board has approved...

Matthew Livingston Selected As Goldsboro Assistant City Manager

GOLDSBORO — The City of Goldsboro has selected Matthew Livingston as its new assistant city manager. “I am excited to add Mr. Matt Livingston to our City leadership team. He is a seasoned manager with over 17 years of city/town management experience in addition to department head experience,” City Manager Tim Salmon said. “He holds a master’s degree in Public Administration, bachelor’s degrees in Political Science and Geography with a concentration in City and Regional Planning, and has held the American Institute of Certified Planners certification. His experience in economic development, regional wastewater treatment, Community Development Block Grant and grant writing will be very important to the successful growth of Goldsboro.”
GOLDSBORO, NC
Johnston County Water Shortage Advisory Lifted

SMITHFIELD – This afternoon, Johnston County Public Utilities has lifted the water shortage advisory issued that had been issued on Tuesday. However, Johnston County Public Utilities wants to remind all customers of the County’s year-round mandatory conservation policy. The policy allows for alternate day irrigation for irrigation systems...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
New leadership announced for East Bladen High School

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools recently announced taht Georgia Spaulding will be the new principal at East Bladen High School effective July 1. Spaulding comes to East Bladen High with many years of experience not only in the classroom but in school administration as well. A Columbus County native, Spaulding earned her undergraduate degree in elementary education from Campbell University and began her career in education teaching mathematics at Harnett Central Middle School. She continued to further her education, earning a master’s degree in school counseling and school administration.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Clifton Nelson Bagley

Clifton Nelson Bagley, 90, completed his earthly journey June 22, 2022. He proudly served our country for four years with the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. Clifton was a member of American Legion Post 71 and a member of Granite Masonic Lodge #191, A.M. & F.M., Clayton, NC. He was a devoted husband and a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
CLAYTON, NC
Comprehensive Land Use Plan Draft To Be Presented At Public Forum

SMITHFIELD – The Johnston County Comprehensive Land Use Plan is nearing completion following a year of public meetings, committee hearings, surveys, studies and discussions. The plan will be used to guide growth and development in our community for the next 20 years. The next public forum will take place...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Nancy Evelyn Small

CLAYTON – Nancy Evelyn Norris Small, of Clayton peacefully went to her heavenly reward on Thursday, June 23, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 30, 1932 in Erwin, NC to Herbert Rufus and Minnie Carr Cooke Norris. She attended Erwin High School and later received...
CLAYTON, NC
Jesse Glenwood “Glenn” Lee

Benson, NC: Mr. Jesse Glenwood “Glenn” Lee, age 68, of Meadowbrook Road, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Wake Med in Raleigh, NC. Funeral Services will be 1:00PM-Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Rose and Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson, NC. Rev. Ronnie Jones will officiate. Burial will follow in Banner Chapel Advent Christian Church Cemetery in Benson, NC.
BENSON, NC
Several county intersections to become all-way stops

The N.C. Department of Transportation announced nine busy and dangerous intersections in northeastern and southern Wayne County will undergo four-way stop transformation to improve safety. LMJ Pavement Marking LLC, of Willow Spring, received a $500,000 contract to make the changes beginning this month and continue through the fall. DOT traffic...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
Kenneth Ray Howell

Selma – Kenneth Ray Howell, “Ray” age 75, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh. Born in Johnston County on September 15, 1946, he was a son of the late Raymond Eli Howell and Virginia Pauline Taylor Howell. Ray was an Army veteran and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and four-wheeling. He enjoyed participating in an archery club, which he was very skilled at and won many awards for. Ray was a kind-hearted man who loved life and loved his family dearly.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Town Of Garner Plans Special Yard Debris Collection In Wake Of Storm

GARNER – In response to last week’s powerful storm that swept through Garner, the Town Council has approved a Public Works Department plan to conduct a special curbside pickup for unprepared yard debris starting the morning of Wednesday, July 6. The plan calls for crews to make one...
GARNER, NC
19-year-old inmate graduates from Hillside High School while in jail

While most high schools in Durham had their graduations in the last couple of weeks, one special ceremony took place Thursday morning in the Durham County Detention Facility. Teresa Sisco works as Durham Public Schools’ hospital homebound teacher. She also works with students in the detention facility. Sisco said school gives students something to focus on.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC

