State Police investigate suspicious fire fueled by lack of volunteers

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate a multi-building fire that began in the early hours of Wednesday in Halifax, Dauphin County. Two homes, a barn-like structure, and four apartment buildings with no occupants or electricity were destroyed.

Firefighters were still on the scene as of 6 a.m. conducting a wet down on the first house to see if a re-spark was possible as smoke began to slow down.

Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Harold says they were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. this morning to the scene. Over 20 fire companies responded to the early morning call.

“When we look at the dwindling number of volunteers we actually as a City we provide mutual aid outside of Harrisburg nearly daily,” said Matthew Harrold, Assistant Fire Chief, Halifax Fire Department.

Firefighters throughout the Midstate are asking for community members to be as vigilant as possible as the 4th of July weekend approaches.

Officials are calling the fire suspicious and are investigating the cause as none of the homes had electricity and were in the process of being renovated. There are no reported injuries.

The lack of firefighters continues to put stress on fire companies throughout Pennsylvania. However, regular people can band together to assist firefighters; Even if it doesn’t seem like a lot, it can go a long way.

“We have community members coming up asking if we needed anything, getting us water I mean it’s huge it really is you know for them to come out at two o’clock in the morning and give us a hand,” Harrold added.

Second Street in the borough is back open for morning commuters, the train tracks resume as normal, and the power has been restored to homes in the impacted areas.

