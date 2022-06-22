ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Motorcyclist Dies In Southeast Des Moines Crash With Pickup Truck

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Des Moines, IA) -- A motorcyclist involved in a crash in southeast Des Moines has...

whoradio.iheart.com

WHO 13

Car crashes into Mexican restaurant in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A car crashed into a Mexican restaurant building in Des Moines on Friday afternoon. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Indianola Ave. and East Hillside Ave. at around 2:30 p.m. Law enforcement said the male driver was heading northbound at a high-rate of speed. […]
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Marshalltown Man Sentenced to Prison for Stealing ATM Machine from Wild Rose in Jefferson

A Marshalltown man was recently sentenced to prison for his involvement in stealing an ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, 52-year-old Richard Harris pled guilty to a Class C Felony for first degree theft. As per the plea agreement, Harris was sentenced to ten years in prison and given credit for time already served.
JEFFERSON, IA
WHO 13

Polk County fire destroys detached garage

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A fire in Saylor Township destroyed a detached garage Friday morning. The Saylor Township Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at a home in the 4700 block of NW 6th Drive. According to a Facebook press release there was no one inside of the burning structure. When firefighters arrived […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
tamatoledonews.com

Two Injured in crash on HWY E66

According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, Amy Demeulenaere of Chelsea was traveling east on County Highway E66, and Ashton Hicks of Montezuma was traveling north on County Highway V18. Hicks, who failed to stop and yield the right of way to Demeulenaere, ran into the passenger...
CHELSEA, IA
Western Iowa Today

2 Men Found Guilty Of The Execution-Style Murders Of 3 Teens Handed Life Sentences

(Des Moines, IA) — Two men found guilty in the execution-style murders of three teenagers have been sentenced to spend the rest of their lives in prison. Twenty-three-year-old Daishawn Gills was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole and 21-year-old Emmanuel Totaye was sentenced to three consecutive terms of 50 years. KCCI/TV reports mandatory minimums for Totaye add up to more than 100 years behind bars. An accomplice hasn’t been sentenced yet. The men were convicted of killing teenagers DeVonte Swanks, Malachi Swanks, and Thayne Wright two-and-a-half years ago in Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

14-year-old charged for firing gun at mall carnival

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and is now facing charges for allegedly firing a gun at a packed carnival in a mall parking lot last week in West Des Moines. The incident happened on June 15th outside Valley West Mall. Police say a group of juveniles were fighting inside […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Video proves self-defense in Hy-Vee shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Sunday, Des Moines police officers responded to an active shooter alert coming over dispatch; as reports came in of a gunshot at Hy-Vee on Euclid Avenue. Once police got to the store and controlled the scene, witness testimony and video camera footage would fill in the blanks of an altercation […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Shooting In Des Moines Grocery Store

(Des Moines, IA) – Two people were wounded and a third arrested after gunfire erupted in a Des Moines grocery store. Two women were involved Sunday morning in a spontaneous dispute inside the east side Hy-Vee. Police say surveillance video shows 30-year-old Kapri Lashawn Francis of Des Moines “violently assaulted” the other woman without provocation. Police also say the victim was legally carrying a handgun and after being attacked, shot Francis once in the leg in self-defense. The bullet ricocheted, hitting another shopper. That shopper and Francis were taken to the hospital for treatment and Francis is charged with assault.
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

Passenger Ejected In Rollover Accident Near Guthrie Center; Occupants Report Only Minor Injuries

The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office has released the details of a Friday afternoon rollover accident just east of Guthrie Center. According to law enforcement, the accident occurred at approximately 1:19 p.m. near the intersection of Noah Avenue and Highway 44. Their investigation found a 17-year-old female driver was traveling southbound when she lost control of the 2003 Chevrolet S10 she was driving and entered the north ditch. The truck rolled, coming to rest on its top. Authorities say an 11-year-old male passenger was ejected through the back window during the rollover but sustained only minor injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to Guthrie County Hospital by Guthrie County Emergency Medical Services for treatment. The driver and a 14-year-old male passenger also noted minor injuries and were transported by private vehicle. Damage to the pickup was estimated at $1,500.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
WHO 13

Topgolf announces it is coming to West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A third golf entertainment complex is coming to the metro, and this time it is the biggest name in the industry. On Thursday, Topgolf announced it will bring a high-tech driving range to West Des Moines. The company plans to add the facility at the corner of Jordan Creek Parkway […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Guns & ammo seized, teen charged as adult in Fort Dodge investigation

FORT DODGE, Iowa – An investigation into several shots fired incidents in Fort Dodge has resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old and the seizure of multiple firearms, ammunition, and narcotics. The Fort Dodge Police Department has been investigating the incidents that happened over the last few weeks and said they were likely between two […]
FORT DODGE, IA
K92.3

4-Year-Old Iowa Girl Fatally Shot Herself, Dad Now Charged

*This story includes graphic details and may be difficult for some readers. Following the tragic death of a young Iowa girl, authorities have released details on what happened and charged the father in the case. On the morning of Monday, May 16 police in Ankeny, in central Iowa, were called...
ANKENY, IA

