Motorcyclist Dies In Southeast Des Moines Crash With Pickup Truck

The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office has released the details of a Friday afternoon rollover accident just east of Guthrie Center. According to law enforcement, the accident occurred at approximately 1:19 p.m. near the intersection of Noah Avenue and Highway 44. Their investigation found a 17-year-old female driver was traveling southbound when she lost control of the 2003 Chevrolet S10 she was driving and entered the north ditch. The truck rolled, coming to rest on its top. Authorities say an 11-year-old male passenger was ejected through the back window during the rollover but sustained only minor injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to Guthrie County Hospital by Guthrie County Emergency Medical Services for treatment. The driver and a 14-year-old male passenger also noted minor injuries and were transported by private vehicle. Damage to the pickup was estimated at $1,500.

GUTHRIE CENTER, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO