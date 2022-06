WATERTOWN, S.D. –The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the U.S. Highway 212 project in Watertown will soon move into phase two of construction. The prime contractor, J & J Earthworks, plans to begin work just east of 11th Street East to just east of 19th Street East by Tuesday, June 28, 2022. This section of roadway will be completed one-half at a time, starting with the south side. During this initial work, two-way traffic will be maintained on the north side of Highway 212.

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO