Bossier Parish, LA

I-220 Traffic Headache Scheduled to Begin Today in Bossier

By Gary McCoy
 4 days ago
If your daily commute has you using I-220 to cross the Red River, you'll either need to consider another route, or plan for some possible delays. In a release from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development we learn that motorists are advised that beginning today, Wednesday, June 22, there will...

