Bossier City, LA

Barksdale Airman Faces Child Pornography Charges

By Erin McCarty
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 5 days ago
A Barksdale Air Force Base airman has been arrested for allegedly distributing child sexual abuse images. 23-year-old Matthew Daigle of Gaston Lane in Bossier City, was arrested after...

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

