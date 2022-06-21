Barksdale Airman Faces Child Pornography Charges
A Barksdale Air Force Base airman has been arrested for allegedly distributing child sexual abuse images. 23-year-old Matthew Daigle of Gaston Lane in Bossier City, was arrested after...965kvki.com
