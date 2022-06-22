ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Closer Look: 2023 UCF Commitment List

By Brian Smith
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TFjad_0gILyyVM00

An overview of the 2023 UCF Knights Football commitment list.

ORLANDO - Below is a running list of the UCF Knights commitments that will be updated as each commitment takes place. Click the links on the name of prospects for each full film breakdown.

Commitments listed in alphabetical order.

Kaven Call , DE/OLB, Apopka (Fla.) High School

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02W2z3_0gILyyVM00
Kaven Call, UCF Spring Game

Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Active hands that disengage from the offensive lineman quickly and a speedy takeoff play after play accentuate the style of play that’s downhill all the time for Call. He is also a versatile performer that can play standing up or in a three-point stance. Should be an early contributor for the Knights.

Troy Ford, Jr. , LB, Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EZrsT_0gILyyVM00
During the day he committed to UCF, Troy Ford, Jr. with his parents.

@fbscout_florida

A traditional inside linebacker from the perspective that he’s a thumper between the tackles, Ford is also a cerebral player that will use leverage to get by an offensive lineman in the hole and make a run stuff. He’s no stranger to rushing the passer off the edge either. Finally, he’s really improving in pass coverage, something that lends him to being a three-down linebacker, a rare commodity for a player with Ford’s 230-pound frame.

Jamal Merriweather , OT, Brunswick (Ga.) High School

A prospect that is still growing into his body and adding good weight, Merriweather is the type of player that could end up at 310-pounds in a few years. He’s currently a very athletic looking big man that does well in space when pulling, and he’s powerful with his arms extended. Once in Orlando, he just needs to continue to build muscle and work his craft as the physical tools are there to be a multi-year starter.

Dylan Rizk , QB, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CpFlQ_0gILyyVM00
Dylan Rizk after the Cardinal Gibbons spring scrimmage.

@fbscout_florida

Finally filling out his frame at 205-pounds, Rizk is a passer that makes the clutch plays. When it’s third down and a completion is a must, Rizk makes really good throws. That’s the mark of a competitor. He’s capable of beating teams with short passes if that’s all that’s there. Rizk does a good job with timing the intermediate routes, and his arm makes throws down the field to challenge the deep secondary.

Decommitments

Isaiah Nixon , DE/OLB, St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood - Decommitted on June 20, 2022.

Jayvontay Conner , TE, Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth - Decommitted on June 21, 2022.

Inside The Knights: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter - Spotify - Apple - Instagram

College Football Recruiting Coverage: Prospects - YouTube - Facebook - Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
City
Apopka, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
thenextmiami.com

Brightline’s Miami To Orlando Rail Line Close To 80% Complete

Month by month, Brightline’s Miami to Orlando rail project continues to move closer to completion. In its latest report to investors released on June 21, Brightline said the overall project was now approaching 80% substantial completion. Approximately 1,000 construction workers were actively engaged in buildout of the Miami-Orlando project...
MIAMI, FL
click orlando

Hurricane Center watching 2 areas in the tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center is keeping tabs on two disturbances in the Atlantic Basin. An area of low pressure could form early next week over the northern Gulf of Mexico. Any development of this system would likely be slow to occur as it drifts westward in the north central or northwestern Gulf of Mexico.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Used cooking oil from Orlando restaurants powers passenger airplanes

ORLANDO, Fla. – Used cooking oil collected from restaurants near Orlando-area attractions is being collected and converted into a fuel that can help fly the tourists who visit there. “We say we’re saving the world one drop of used oil at a time,” Dave Kimball said. [TRENDING:...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Recruiting#College Football#American Football#Ucf Commitment List#Ucf Knights Football#Orlando Below#Ucf Spring Game#Ford
click orlando

‘It really is unbelievable’: Abortion ruling draws protests in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Protests and praise followed the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. At a rally Friday evening for abortion rights in Orlando, organizers called to protect abortion care access in Florida. People in attendance at the event hosted at the Renaissance Theatre Company on Princeton Street told News 6 they feel anger and frustration.
ORLANDO, FL
FlurrySports

A Look at the Previous Orlando Magic Number One Overall Picks

With the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic hold the number pick. There are conversations surrounding who should go number one: Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren or even Paolo Banchero. The consensus is that Jabari Smith Jr. from Auburn will be selected number one. Since the regular season ended in April, the Magic have been tasked with evaluating and finding their next cornerstone.
ORLANDO, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen drives from Virginia to Orlando after threats to detective

(WSVN) - A Virginia teen led police on a high-speed chase into Florida after he made threats to an Orlando detective. State Troopers caught him driving into Florida, at times over 100 miles per hour, Wednesday. Authorities say the chase started with an investigation after the driver sent menacing messages...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
yourcommunitypaper.com

Even though Brightline won’t stop in downtown, it still could benefit us

With the help of local leaders, Brightline and SunRail recently came to an agreement to share a rail track, called the “Sunshine Corridor,” from Orlando International Airport to the Orange County Convention Center and on to Disney Springs. Back in 2018, Brightline was awarded the right to execute right-of-way agreements with FDOT and the Central Florida Expressway Authority to connect OIA and Tampa.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

2 rescued after vehicle crashes into lake near Lake Nona

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were rescued Thursday after a car crashed into a lake near Lake Nona in Orange County, officials said. The crash happened off State Road 417 near Dowden Road, southeast of Orlando. [TRENDING: Police: Teens broke into $8M Florida mansion, held boxing matches during...
click orlando

Development chances increase for tropical wave in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – A tropical wave over the eastern Atlantic now has a 60% chance to develop over the next five days. Invest 94, as designated by the National Hurricane Center, on Friday continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)
ORLANDO, FL
tmpresale.com

Lil Baby in Orlando, FL Sep 10, 2022 – presale password

The Lil Baby presale password everyone has been waiting for is up and ready for our members! This is a great chance for you to buy tickets for Lil Baby before they go on sale!. Right now is the best time to order your tickets – before they go onsale and sell out! Get your tickets as quickly as you can to see Lil Baby in Orlando, FL!
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Cities with the most expensive homes in Orlando metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of June 17, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.25%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

Be wary eating at this adorable and tasty Kissimmee, Florida Cafe

Not food from the cafe. Stock photo.Edward Franklin on Unsplash. Florida is amazing state with so many one-of-a-kind things to do and see. After living here for a year, it's clear to me why it's one of the top tourist destinations in the world and why so many flock to visit yearly. The food in Florida is also a huge part of the allure. As a California native who's traveled the world, I thought I knew good food, but Florida has some of the best.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

46-year-old man on motorcycle killed in Orlando crash

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a 46-year-old man was pronounced dead following an Orange County crash Thursday evening. The 46-year-old from Orlando was traveling on a Yamaha R6 motorcycle in a southbound lane on Alafaya Trail, according to troopers. A Kia Rio driven by a 25-year-old Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside The Knights

Inside The Knights

Orlando, FL
812
Followers
706
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCF athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/ucf

Comments / 0

Community Policy