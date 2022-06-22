ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Nueces County, though past waves were higher

By Olivia Garrett, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 3 days ago

In line with a statewide trend, COVID-19 cases have been rising in Nueces County for the past month, though the current trend is smaller than previous waves.

In April and mid-May, probable and confirmed new COVID-19 positive cases in the county remained relatively flat, with the total amount of new and probable cases staying below about 30 cases. Some days there were even zero new confirmed cases, according to state data.

But, since June began, the data reflects dozens of new probable and confirmed cases. On June 16, for example, there were 59 new confirmed cases and 82 new probable cases in Nueces County.

Statewide, cases are also on the rise , increasing fourfold between May 1 and last week.

However, the rise is not as sharp as when the omicron variant first began making waves in late December and January.

Denzel Otokunrin, a public health administrator and epidemiologist with the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District, said the current rise is to be expected as mask mandates and other public health measures have been repealed and gatherings and events have increased.

"We forget that we're still in a pandemic," Otokunrin said, adding that though people have heard the same advice many times, hand-washing, masks and social distancing are still effective strategies.

Otokunrin said the spike "emphasizes the importance of making sure you're up to date on your shots."

The health district offers COVID-19 vaccination primary doses and boosters at a handful of clinics, including one at La Palmera mall behind P.F. Chang's during mall hours. For other clinics and times, visit www.cctexas.com/clinics .

"One good thing with this increase of cases is we're not seeing too many people with serious illness or hospitalizations," Otokunrin said. "That's really the main concern. Are we seeing more people with more serious ailments?"

In summer 2020 and again in summer 2021, COVID-19 hospitalization rates reached more than 40% in the 12-county trauma service area that includes Nueces County. During the spike early this year, rates hit a peak of about 25%. As of June 20, rates were at about 5%.

Nueces County has reported four COVID-19-related deaths since May 23, bringing the county's total deaths to 1,500 as of Friday. In past peaks of the pandemic, including August 2021 and August 2020, the county reported daily death counts exceeding a dozen.

Otokunrin encouraged individuals who have taken at-home COVID-19 tests to report their results to health authorities to ensure data is accurate.

At-home results can be shared with the health district online at www.cctexas.com/coronavirus.

Olivia Garrett reports on education and community news in South Texas. Contact her at olivia.garrett@caller.com. You can support local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times .

