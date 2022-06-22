ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester Township, OH

Taps, Tastes and Tunes kicks off Fourth of July weekend in West Chester

By Sue Kiesewetter
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZXIqQ_0gILyTKx00

WEST CHESTER TWP. – Eight bands will play this year over the three-day Taps, Tastes and Tunes festival that kicks off Independence Day weekend July 1.

The food and music event will be held in front of the Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting, 8070 Tylersville Road. It culminates Sunday with a 10 p.m. fireworks show sponsored by West Chester Township.

“We’re expecting this to be the biggest one yet, and certainly bigger than last year,’’ said David Wertheim, event manager for Cold Iron Event Rentals.

The festival runs from 5-11 p.m. on Friday; noon to 11 p.m., on Saturday; and from noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Parking will be at the athletic fields at the adjacent Voice of America MetroPark.

Summer fun: Your ultimate Ohio summer bucket list is right here ☀️

Mark your calendar: Here are your 'can't miss' Cincinnati events for June and July

Eight different brews will be available including selections from 50 West Brewing, along with Vizzy hard seltzer and frozen margaritas. Patrons will also be able to make their own slushies using eight different whiskeys from Ole Smoky Whiskey Distillery.

Non-alcoholic beverages include soft drinks, bottled water, frozen lemonade, fresh fruit smoothies, ice tea and freshly squeezed lemonade.

There will be food selections from 15 food trucks or vendors including Sweets & Meats BBQ, Craft Burger Bros, Get Loaded, Big Dog’s Pizza, Fire on High, Mexican Grill, American Grill, El Cardinal Taqueria, Turkey’s R Us, Cupzilla, Sweet Jazz Treats, cupcakes, dessert jars and Graeter’s.

The Voice of America Museum will open its doors until 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, said Jack Dominic, the museum’s executive director. Admission is $10 for those ages 16 and older.

“The fireworks will be shot off from behind our building,” Dominic said.

“It’s nice to have people see our museum and grounds and listen to the concerts. Many of them come back later in the year to go through the museum.”

There will also be rides with wristbands offered for unlimited use each day and craft vendors.

The stage will be set up near the museum’s flagpole. Festival-goers can bring blankets and lawn chairs to sit in to watch fireworks or sit in a tent set up on the grass with tables and chairs.

Entertainment schedule

Friday, July 1

  • 5 p.m. Model Behavior.
  • 8 p.m.: My Sister Sarah.

Saturday, July 2

  • Noon: Vinyl Countdown.
  • 3:45 p.m.: 3DayRule,
  • 7:45 p.m.; What She Said,

Sunday, July 3

  • Noon: Ninety Four .04.
  • 4:30 p.m.: Naked Karate Girls.
  • 8 p.m.: Spin Doctors.
  • 10 p.m.: Rozzi’s fireworks show.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Taps, Tastes and Tunes kicks off Fourth of July weekend in West Chester

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

Biggby Coffee West Chester is building community through engagement

Biggby Coffee West Chester has only been open a short time, but the shop is already making a big impact in the community. The company’s mission of loving people is far reaching. Biggby Coffee West Chester is owned and operated by lifelong Cincinnati residents, Eric and Kim Dozier. They...
LOVELAND, OH
Travel Maven

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Ohio

From scenic lakes in the north to mountains and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Ohio. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible water views or pretty dinner spots surrounded by the woods, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Food Festival In Ohio

Some states are specifically known for the food that they produce the most of. For example, Georgia is known for peach production and California takes pride in their avocado and grape supply. Attending a food festival and sampling different cuisines is a great way to get a feel for the local culture. Wether the festival centers around deserts, seafood, meat, locally grown produce, or a specific ethnicity; the food that is available will reveal something about which foods the area takes the most pride in. Also, who doesn't love free samples?
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
West Chester Township, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
West Chester Township, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio's self-service BMV kiosks now at stores in Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Did you know you can renew your vehicle registration and get license plate stickers without having to go to the BMV?. Ohio's new self-service kiosks are now at some stores in Greater Cincinnati. One is located at the Kroger in Oakley on Marburg Avenue another is at the Meijer in Fairfield.
FAIRFIELD, OH
linknky.com

New Riff Distilling breaks ground on Northern Kentucky warehouse

New Riff Distilling broke ground on a more than $10 million barrel storage warehouse in Silver Grove expected to create five new jobs for Kentucky residents. “We appreciate the support of state and local leadership for New Riff Distilling and the bourbon industry statewide,” said Ken Lewis, New Riff Distilling founder and CEO. “We are proud of the products we make and the people who make them and look forward to continuing to not just make great whiskey and gin, but to support our community through our success.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Duke Energy programs offer relief from high cooling costs this summer across greater Cincinnati region

The Greater Cincinnati region is experiencing near record-breaking temperatures, dangerous heat and uncomfortable mugginess. While the cool comfort of the indoors offers relief, increased energy usage from running the AC results in higher utility bills. Duke Energy offers a variety of programs and low-to no-cost tips to manage usage and make staying on budget easier.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
linknky.com

Logistics company snags last, largest building in Walton’s industrial park

A logistics company has signed a lease for more than 1 million square feet of space in Walton. Commonwealth Inc., based in St. Bernard, Ohio, is a third-party logistics company of around 80 employees. The group signed a long-term lease for IDI Logistics’ Park South B building in Walton, which holds nearly 1.1 million square feet of space. Located at 61 Logistics Blvd. in Boone County, the lease takes IDI’s largest building off the market and more than doubles the space in Commonwealth’s portfolio.
WALTON, KY
sciotopost.com

Ohio’s Largest Wildlife Area Grows by 6,898 Acres

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife announced today the purchase of an additional 6,898 acres at Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area in southeast Ohio. The acquisition brings the total acreage of Ohio’s largest wildlife area to 54,525 acres of public land for hunting, fishing, trapping, birding, and outdoor recreation.
lanereport.com

Electric aircraft performs test flight between two NKY Amazon facilities

HEBRON, Ky. — BETA Technologies, a developer of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and charging systems—which Amazon invested in through its Climate Pledge Fund—on Thursday performed a test flight of its ALIA electric aircraft between two Amazon Air Hubs in the Northern Kentucky/Ohio region, the first-ever test of an electric aircraft at Amazon facilities.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Alcoholic Beverages#Ice Tea#Dessert#Local Life#Localevent#Cold Iron Event Rentals#Sweets Meats Bbq#Craft Burger Bros#Mexican#American#El Cardinal Taqueria
Lima News

Mike Cope: Recent blackouts offer warning for Ohio power grid

Ohio just had a brush with rolling blackouts when a quarter of million people lost power due to storm damage. Losing so much electricity at one time is always troubling. However, it’s also an unfortunate preview of a similar disaster in the making. Ohio is one of the top...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

NKY toddler dies in apparent drowning in backyard pool

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky toddler has died of an apparent drowning a week after she was pulled unresponsive from her family’s pool, according to state police and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Evelyn Strahm, 2, was pronounced dead Wednesday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Drinks
US News and World Report

The 25 Healthiest Communities in Ohio

Twelve of Ohio’s counties land in the top 500 of the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, with four communities placing in the top 100 overall. The fifth annual Healthiest Communities project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents nationwide across dozens of metrics that explore the critical role location plays in the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans, such as a community's poverty rate, obesity prevalence, spending on healthy food and more. These metrics are grouped into 10 broad categories including the economy, the environment, population health, housing and public safety. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance as well.
OHIO STATE
mahoningmatters.com

Ohio policy group applauds US Supreme Court decision on school tuition

An Ohio policy group called Tuesday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that states cannot deny students or families financial aid for attending religious schools a victory for the rights of families and students. The Buckeye Institute filed an amicus brief in Carson v. Makin, a Maine case involving financial aid...
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy