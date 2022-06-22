Taps, Tastes and Tunes kicks off Fourth of July weekend in West Chester

WEST CHESTER TWP. – Eight bands will play this year over the three-day Taps, Tastes and Tunes festival that kicks off Independence Day weekend July 1.

The food and music event will be held in front of the Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting, 8070 Tylersville Road. It culminates Sunday with a 10 p.m. fireworks show sponsored by West Chester Township.

“We’re expecting this to be the biggest one yet, and certainly bigger than last year,’’ said David Wertheim, event manager for Cold Iron Event Rentals.

The festival runs from 5-11 p.m. on Friday; noon to 11 p.m., on Saturday; and from noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Parking will be at the athletic fields at the adjacent Voice of America MetroPark.

Eight different brews will be available including selections from 50 West Brewing, along with Vizzy hard seltzer and frozen margaritas. Patrons will also be able to make their own slushies using eight different whiskeys from Ole Smoky Whiskey Distillery.

Non-alcoholic beverages include soft drinks, bottled water, frozen lemonade, fresh fruit smoothies, ice tea and freshly squeezed lemonade.

There will be food selections from 15 food trucks or vendors including Sweets & Meats BBQ, Craft Burger Bros, Get Loaded, Big Dog’s Pizza, Fire on High, Mexican Grill, American Grill, El Cardinal Taqueria, Turkey’s R Us, Cupzilla, Sweet Jazz Treats, cupcakes, dessert jars and Graeter’s.

The Voice of America Museum will open its doors until 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, said Jack Dominic, the museum’s executive director. Admission is $10 for those ages 16 and older.

“The fireworks will be shot off from behind our building,” Dominic said.

“It’s nice to have people see our museum and grounds and listen to the concerts. Many of them come back later in the year to go through the museum.”

There will also be rides with wristbands offered for unlimited use each day and craft vendors.

The stage will be set up near the museum’s flagpole. Festival-goers can bring blankets and lawn chairs to sit in to watch fireworks or sit in a tent set up on the grass with tables and chairs.

Entertainment schedule

Friday, July 1

5 p.m. Model Behavior.

8 p.m.: My Sister Sarah.

Saturday, July 2

Noon: Vinyl Countdown.

3:45 p.m.: 3DayRule,

7:45 p.m.; What She Said,

Sunday, July 3

Noon: Ninety Four .04.

4:30 p.m.: Naked Karate Girls.

8 p.m.: Spin Doctors.

10 p.m.: Rozzi’s fireworks show.

