In preparation of the hot weather Wednesday, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory.

The advisory is in effect from noon until 7 p.m. Wednesday, with heat index values of 100-104 expected for portions of Southeast Indiana, Northeast and Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio.

The hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, so the weather service advises people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Heat advisories: Extreme heat is dangerous for more than children, elderly. How to know if you're at risk

Avoid a breakdown: How to take care of your car in extreme heat

There's also a chance Wednesday for showers and thunderstorms to develop mainly near and south of the 1-70 and 1-71 corridors. Around Cincinnati, that is most likely after 5 p.m.

Detailed Cincinnati forecast

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and hot, with a high near 97 and heat index values as high as 103. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Tonight, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear with a low around 65 and a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Thursday night, mostly clear with a low around 61.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Friday night, mostly clear with a low around 65.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 94. A chance of showers before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Weather: High temps and heat index values, then storms tonight