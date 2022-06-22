ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Weather: High temps and heat index values, then storms tonight

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HkP6R_0gILyPo300

In preparation of the hot weather Wednesday, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory.

The advisory is in effect from noon until 7 p.m. Wednesday, with heat index values of 100-104 expected for portions of Southeast Indiana, Northeast and Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio.

The hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, so the weather service advises people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Heat advisories: Extreme heat is dangerous for more than children, elderly. How to know if you're at risk

Avoid a breakdown: How to take care of your car in extreme heat

There's also a chance Wednesday for showers and thunderstorms to develop mainly near and south of the 1-70 and 1-71 corridors. Around Cincinnati, that is most likely after 5 p.m.

Detailed Cincinnati forecast

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and hot, with a high near 97 and heat index values as high as 103. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Tonight, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear with a low around 65 and a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Thursday night, mostly clear with a low around 61.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Friday night, mostly clear with a low around 65.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 94. A chance of showers before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Weather: High temps and heat index values, then storms tonight

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBC.com

Next Chances for Rain in Indiana

SOUTHERN INDIANA--There is a chance of severe thunderstorms for some areas south of I-70 in Indiana Wednesday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service. “We have a slight chance of rain south of the I-70 corridor, but we’re expecting most areas to stay dry. There could be brief, heavy rain. Gusty winds are also possible. Temperatures will also be in the mid-to-upper 90s again in most places,” said Cody Moore with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
wdrb.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Wednesday Afternoon

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for part of our area Wednesday until 8 PM Eastern. The counties shaded in blue are covered by the Watch, and those are the places the strongest storms are most likely to pop up this afternoon. Storms are already producing severe-strength wind and...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
City
Wilmington, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
WDVM 25

Storm damage across the DMV

(DC News Now) — Storms with heavy damaging winds and flooding are hitting all over Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, Maryland and parts of West Virginia. In Loudon County, there are reports from the Loudoun County Sheriff that there are several trees down throughout the area. DC News Now is also receiving reports of hundreds of […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WFYI

Indiana has a utility shutoff moratorium during colder months. Should it have one for hotter months

Earlier this month, CenterPoint Energy halted utility shutoffs in Evansville citing temperatures above 100 degrees and the company's policy of halting disconnections “during extreme weather situations.”. Indiana, like many states, bans utility shutoffs for customers during the winter months. According to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)...
INDIANA STATE
WLWT 5

Single-lane night closures begin along KY-18

BURLINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced restrictions will begin along KY-18/Burlington Pike for a milling and resurfacing project Monday. Single-lane closures will take effect along KY-18 between Orient Street and Ridge Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings. Authorities advise motorists to...
BURLINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Heat Index#Central South Central
WBKR

Great Off-the-Beaten-Path Places to Park Your Motorhome in Kentucky

I love motorhomes. If or when I ever get one, I will move into it. It will be my address. Maybe we'll pull a Nomadland one day and tour the country. Regardless, I am completely enamored of the best gift ever given to the long-distance road warrior. It was just seven years ago that my family was staying with my uncle in Silver City, New Mexico, and I was offered his motorhome as my guest bedroom; they were out of space in the house. I reacted like a little kid.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Spend the Night at this Haunted Opera House in Kentucky

I am convinced that there are two types of people in this world. The first are the ones (like me) who cover their eyes during scary movies and still somehow mange to jump out of their seat (It's that music, I tell ya). The second are the ones who celebrate Halloween for months on end and are more interested in people's real encounters with ghosts than the special effects of Hollywood. My aunt and uncle fall into the latter as they use their PTO from work to schedule ghost hunts all over Indiana and Ohio.
KENTUCKY STATE
Ledger Independent

Fish kill leads to discovery of leak

A report of a fish kill in Limestone Creek at the Newtown Bridge in Maysville led to the discovery of a water main leak, Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford said. Wallingford said Mason County Emergency Management Director Clay Buser received the call concerning dead fish and a sheen on the water at the creek/backwater near the bridge. Buser investigated and called the state EPA concerning the incident.
MAYSVILLE, KY
linknky.com

New Riff Distilling breaks ground on Northern Kentucky warehouse

New Riff Distilling broke ground on a more than $10 million barrel storage warehouse in Silver Grove expected to create five new jobs for Kentucky residents. “We appreciate the support of state and local leadership for New Riff Distilling and the bourbon industry statewide,” said Ken Lewis, New Riff Distilling founder and CEO. “We are proud of the products we make and the people who make them and look forward to continuing to not just make great whiskey and gin, but to support our community through our success.”
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WLWT 5

Emergency crews close ramp to I-75 following crash

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking the ramp from eastbound I-74 toward northbound I-75 has been cleared. The ramp is now reopen to usual traffic. Emergency crews have closed the ramp from eastbound I-74 toward northbound I-75 due to a crash, according to Ohio Department of Transportation cameras. No...
CINCINNATI, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

SNAP benefits expanded during power outages

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The severe storms that hit Northeast Ohio last week left many homes without power and families with loss of perishable food. Families participating in SNAP who may have lost perishable food in their refrigerators have 10 days to request replacement benefits, according to a Facebook post from the Ohio Association of Foodbanks. […]
WYTV.com

3-minute tornado hit Ohio on Monday

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that Monday’s storms that later racked central Ohio with power outages also brought a tornado. The now-confirmed tornado, ranked as an EF1, lasted for just three minutes with a touchdown at 7:08 p.m a mile southwest of Kincaid Springs. The tornado dissipated around 7:11, after traveling nearly two miles, with wind speeds hitting 90 miles per hour. No one was hurt or killed while the tornado moved through Pike County, according to NWS.
WKRC

City announces road closures for Pride Parade

Cincinnati, Ohio (WKRC) --- The Cincinnati Pride Parade is back Saturday June 25th. The parade begins at 11 AM at the intersection of 7th and Plum Street downtown. The route takes participants down Vine Street to West Freedom Way. The parade ends at Sawyer Point. The city of Cincinnati announced...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy