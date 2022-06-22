ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full House Set To Vote On Immigrant Drivers' License Bill

Cover picture for the articleThe Rhode Island General Assembly is moving along legislation that would give illegal immigrants de facto driver's licenses. The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday...

Comments / 3

Steve Reeder
3d ago

people of rhode island get no relief from Governor but we will jive immigrants phone foodstamps housing now a license. we have to choose between gas or food. we need gas to go to work. I can't believe this. where is all the extra money and can we see where it all was spent.

