3 Big Things Today, June 22, 2022

CHICAGO, June 22 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 15 to 16 cents per bushel * Wheat futures gained overnight after falling to nearly three-month lows on Tuesday, though harvest pressure remains. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract fell to $9.73-1/2 a bushel, its lowest level since March 29. * Efforts to create a shipping corridor through the Black Sea for safe passage of Ukrainian grain exports continue, with both Ukraine and Russia requesting assurances before agreeing to a deal, while Turkey and the United Nations attempt to negotiate. * The U.S. spring wheat crop was rated 59% good-to-excellent by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in its weekly crop progress report, ahead of analyst expectations of 53% in a Reuters poll. * Winter wheat conditions degraded, with just 30% of the crop rated good-to-excellent, down a percentage point from the week prior, the USDA said. A quarter of the winter crop has been harvested, ahead of the five-year average of 22% and analyst predictions of 23%. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat last traded 16 cents higher at $9.91-1/4 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat gained 46 cents to $10.55-1/4 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat added 7-1/4 cents to $11.25 a bushel. CORN - Up 1 to down 5 cents per bushel * Corn was mixed overnight, with nearby contracts inching higher, while new crop eased, pressured by weaker oil markets and forecasts for easing heat in the coming weeks. * On a continuous basis, the most-active corn futures contract fell to $7.52-1/4 a bushel, its lowest since June 7. * The U.S. corn crop was rated 70% good-to-excellent by the USDA, down two percentage points from a week earlier and in line with analyst estimates. * CBOT July corn was last up 3/4 cent at $7.61-1/2 per bushel, while September corn eased 2-3/4 cents to $7.06-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 13 to 17 cents per bushel * Soybeans fell overnight, headed for a third session of losses, pressured by easing heat in nearby weather forecasts. * The CBOT's most-active soybean contract fell to $16.61 overnight, it's lowest since May 19. * The U.S. soybean crop was 94% planted and rated 68% good-to-excellent, the USDA said, one percentage point behind analyst predictions. * CBOT July soybeans last eased 13-3/4 cents to $16.67-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO