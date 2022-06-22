ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Big Things Today, June 22, 2022

By Tony Dreibus
Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWheat futures jumped overnight as some speculative investors jumped back into the market after prices yesterday hit the lowest in almost three months, while soybean futures crashed as extreme heat moves out of some areas of the U.S. Midwest. Wheat futures yesterday fell to their lowest level since late...

www.agriculture.com

CHICAGO, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures sagged 4.0% to their lowest since March 1 on Thursday, with traders shrugging off concerns about supply disruptions stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine to focus on potential demand destruction from a slowing global economy. * Seasonal harvest pressure also contributed to the sell-off in wheat, which has fallen for six of the previous seven sessions. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat contract ended down 39-1/2 cents at $9.49-1/4 a bushel, falling below the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * K.C. September hard red winter wheat futures ended 33-3/4 cents lower at $10.12 a bushel and MGEX spring wheat for September delivery was off 20-1/4 cents at $10.85-1/2 a bushel. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Friday morning to show that weekly export sales of wheat were in a range from 150,000 to 400,000 tonnes. That compares with the prior week's total of 236,900 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Friday, snapping a streak of four negative sessions, on a round of bargain buying and short covering, traders said. "Prices appear to have stabilized at current levels," Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage, said in a note to clients. "Traders that sold all week will likely want to take some profits on those positions ahead of the weekend."
Soybean and soybean oil prices collapsed into the close on Thursday and then managed to rally back today. Corn futures also closed higher, while wheat futures closed lower after trading higher early in the day. July corn closed 3 cents higher today at $7.50. December corn closed up 18 cents...
May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 15-16 cents, soy down 13-17 cents, corn mixed

CHICAGO, June 22 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 15 to 16 cents per bushel * Wheat futures gained overnight after falling to nearly three-month lows on Tuesday, though harvest pressure remains. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract fell to $9.73-1/2 a bushel, its lowest level since March 29. * Efforts to create a shipping corridor through the Black Sea for safe passage of Ukrainian grain exports continue, with both Ukraine and Russia requesting assurances before agreeing to a deal, while Turkey and the United Nations attempt to negotiate. * The U.S. spring wheat crop was rated 59% good-to-excellent by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in its weekly crop progress report, ahead of analyst expectations of 53% in a Reuters poll. * Winter wheat conditions degraded, with just 30% of the crop rated good-to-excellent, down a percentage point from the week prior, the USDA said. A quarter of the winter crop has been harvested, ahead of the five-year average of 22% and analyst predictions of 23%. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat last traded 16 cents higher at $9.91-1/4 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat gained 46 cents to $10.55-1/4 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat added 7-1/4 cents to $11.25 a bushel. CORN - Up 1 to down 5 cents per bushel * Corn was mixed overnight, with nearby contracts inching higher, while new crop eased, pressured by weaker oil markets and forecasts for easing heat in the coming weeks. * On a continuous basis, the most-active corn futures contract fell to $7.52-1/4 a bushel, its lowest since June 7. * The U.S. corn crop was rated 70% good-to-excellent by the USDA, down two percentage points from a week earlier and in line with analyst estimates. * CBOT July corn was last up 3/4 cent at $7.61-1/2 per bushel, while September corn eased 2-3/4 cents to $7.06-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 13 to 17 cents per bushel * Soybeans fell overnight, headed for a third session of losses, pressured by easing heat in nearby weather forecasts. * The CBOT's most-active soybean contract fell to $16.61 overnight, it's lowest since May 19. * The U.S. soybean crop was 94% planted and rated 68% good-to-excellent, the USDA said, one percentage point behind analyst predictions. * CBOT July soybeans last eased 13-3/4 cents to $16.67-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat set for second weekly fall as economic worries grow

June 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures on Friday hit their lowest in nearly four months and headed to a second consecutive weekly slump, dragged down by growing concerns over a global economic downturn, while an improved outlook for U.S. crops also added pressure. Ongoing talks over a shipping corridor...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybeans, wheat plunge as economic worries rise

CHICAGO, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, wheat and soybean futures plummeted on Thursday, as investor fears of an economic downturn and improved sentiment over U.S. crops shifted attention from war disruption to Black Sea exports. Wheat futures sank to their lowest level since March 1, soybeans hit their lowest...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to June 20

PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on harvest progress and crop conditions for French cereals, covering week 24 ending June 20. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 24 average in France 2 Week 23 2022 0 Week 24 2021 0 SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 24 average in France 2 11 22 60 4 Week 23 2022 2 10 22 61 4 Week 24 2021 0 5 15 72 7 WINTER BARLEY HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 24 average in France 26 Week 23 2022 2 Week 24 2021 1 WINTER BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 24 average in France 2 11 24 60 3 Week 23 2022 2 11 24 60 3 Week 24 2021 1 6 19 71 4 WINTER BARLEY HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 24 average in France 2 Week 23 2022 0 Week 24 2021 0 DURUM HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 24 average in France 5 Week 23 2022 0 Week 24 2021 0 DURUM CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 24 average in France 1 12 27 58 2 Week 23 2022 1 12 27 59 2 Week 24 2021 1 7 25 65 2 SPRING BARLEY HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 24 average in France 3 Week 23 2022 0 Week 24 2021 0 SPRING BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 24 average in France 2 15 31 52 1 Week 23 2022 2 15 30 53 1 Week 24 2021 0 4 12 79 5 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 24 average in France 0 3 13 77 7 Week 23 2022 0 2 12 80 7 Week 24 2021 0 1 10 84 5 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat firms after Russia strikes Ukraine port; soybeans weak; corn mixed

CHICAGO, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp decline a day earlier as investors covered short positions following a Russian strike on a port in Ukraine that renewed fears about supply shortages, traders said. "Wheat was mostly higher today ... after Russia unleashed...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog, live cattle futures fall on recession fears

CHICAGO, June 23 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle and hog futures fell on Thursday, pressured by growing fears of a recession that could cut demand for pricey meats, traders said. Losses accelerated due to fund liquidation as the end of the quarter nears. But feeder cattle futures were firm...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago grains slump over 2% on demand worries, supply pressures

* Soybeans drops to lowest since late-Jan (Updates prices, adds analyst comment) June 23 (Reuters) - Chicago grains futures slumped more than 2% on Thursday, dragged down by worries about demand as global recession risks emerged, with supply concerns easing after a U.S. official said Russian food and fertilizer exports were not subject to sanctions.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures retreat from two-month high; cattle also fall

CHICAGO, June 22 (Reuters) - CME Group cattle futures fell on Wednesday, as surprise deliveries in Texas showed that cash market supplies were higher than expected, traders said. Hog futures were lower, snapping a streak of four straight higher closes as traders locked in profits from the market's move to...
TEXAS STATE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rise as traders cover short positions

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - CME Group hog futures firmed on Friday as traders covered short positions after prices fell 5.6% over the last two sessions, though demand concerns capped gains. A U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report showed that pork export sales in the week ended June 16 totalled...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans break four session losing streak on bargain buying

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Friday, supported by bargain buying after four straight declines, traders said. * Strength in the crude oil market added to the bullish tone in soybeans. * CBOT July soybean futures settled up 17-1/2 cents at $16.10-3/4 a bushel. The new-crop November contract was 8-3/4 cents higher at $14.24-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT July soyoil gained 2.04 cents to 69.75 cents per lb. * Soyoil futures touched their lowest since Feb. 9 before rebounding. * CBOT July soymeal rose $5.90 to $432.60 per lb. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday morning said that weekly soybean export sales fell to 294,400 tonnes from 724,734 tonnes the prior week. Analysts' forecasts for the latest weekly total had ranged from -50,000 to 800,000 tonnes. * Soymeal export sales of 34,000 were below market expectations soyoil export sales of 1,400 tonnes were near the low end of analysts' estimates that ranged from zero to 25,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Josie Kao)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans drop as crude oil prices plunge

CHICAGO, June 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell for the seventh time in eight sessions on Wednesday, facing pressure from weakness in the crude oil market, traders said. * On a continuous basis, the most-active soybean futures contract hit its lowest price since May 17. * Soyoil also was weaker, falling 3.8% to its lowest price since April 1 as falling crude oil dampens demand for soy-based biofuels. * Soyoil has fallen for nine straight sessions. * The benchmark CBOT July soybean futures contract settled down 28-1/4 cents at $16.52-3/4 a bushel. * July soybeans fell below key technical support points at their 40-day and 50-day moving averages, as well as the low end of their 20-day Bollinger range. * Support was noted at its 100-day moving average, a level the contract has not traded below since Dec. 17. * CBOT July soymeal was firm, ending up $1.10 at $432.40 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for June 29-July 5

June 24 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for June 29-July 5, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) June 29-July 5 - tax 146.1 117.5 88.7 - indicative price 404.0 352.5 311.8 June 22-28 - tax 142.0 117.5 86.5 - indicative price 399.4 352.5 308.6 June 16-21 - tax 131.6 92.8 84.0 - indicative price 386.4 317.6 305.5 June 8-15 - tax 129.2 76.5 78.7 - indicative price 383.4 294.3 297.5 June 1-7 - tax 121.2 76.5 73.9 - indicative price 373.2 294.3 290.7 May 25-31 - tax 110.5 76.5 76.5 - indicative price 357.9 294.3 294.3 May 18-24 - tax 111.9 76.5 77.3 - indicative price 359.9 294.3 295.5 May 13-17 - tax 114.3 74.1 77.0 - indicative price 363.4 290.9 295.0 May 6-12 - tax 120.1 73.5 58.3 - indicative price 371.6 290.0 268.4 April 27-May 5 - tax 119.1 73.3 54.9 - indicative price 370.2 289.8 263.5 April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Analyst APK-Inform ups Ukraine 2022 grain crop, export forecast

KYIV, June 23 (Reuters) - Analyst APK-Inform raised its forecasts on Thursday for Ukraine's 2022/23 grain crop and exports because of a better-than-expected corn harvest. The consultancy said in a statement that Ukraine could harvest 52.4 million tonnes of grain in 2022, including almost 18.2 million tonnes of wheat and 27.7 million tonnes of corn.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Symbrosia raises $7 million to reduce livestock methane emissions

June 23 (Reuters) - Symbrosia, a U.S.-based startup that aims to reduce livestock methane emissions through its seaweed feed additive, has raised $7 million in new funding, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday. The round was led by Danone Manifesto Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of food company...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat closes firm after Russian attack on Ukraine port

CHICAGO, June 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures ended firm on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp sell-off on Tuesday as a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's port city of Mykolaiv renewed fears about supply shortages, traders said. * But CBOT wheat ended well below its session highs as traders locked in profits toward the end of the session. * International grain merchants Bunge and Viterra said that its grain facilities in that area were hit during the attack. [nP6N2WO001} * The benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 3/4 cent at $9.76-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was down 5-1/4 cents at $10.36 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat ended 14-1/2 cents lower at $11.03-1/4 a bushel. * The fast pace of harvest in key winter wheat growing areas weighed on the K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts. Farmers in soft red winter wheat growing areas were behind their typical schedule. * Spring wheat contracts faced pressure from forecasts for good growing weather in the northern U.S. Plains. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Argentina's BdeC trims wheat area forecast, holds steady on corn

BUENOS AIRES, June 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat-planting area for the 2022/2023 crop is estimated at 6.3 million hectares (15.6 million acres), down 1.6% from 6.4 million hectares previously estimated, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange (BdeC) said on Thursday. The new estimate comes as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both major...
AGRICULTURE

