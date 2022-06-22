Devils Lake Journal seeking its next editor

DEVILS LAKE - For more than a century, the Devils Lake Journal has served this community with journalism that examines and celebrates this unique space in the Dakotas.

And now we're looking for the next editor to help lead this paper forward.

William Kevin Boyer, the Journal editor since December of 2020, will be resigning at the end of the month. Reporter John Crane will serve as the interim editor as a local and national search is conducted.

We are proud to say we have a truly public spirit-oriented community. And our mission is to provide local stories about schools, sports, government and goings-on. And to give this community a voice, whether in a "Community Shout Out" piece, "Candid Cameras," or through submitted columns.

"It has been a wonderful opportunity to come and be a part of this community," Boyer said. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the memories and the privilege to share your stories."

The paper is currently seeking applications for a new editor, and interested applicants can apply online, or reach out to Cory Myers, Upper Plains Region editor for the USA Today Network at ctmyers@gannett.com.