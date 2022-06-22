ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Alert Weather: Another warm day brings strong afternoon storm chances

By Ron Smiley
 3 days ago

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (6/22)

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Strong storm chances will be around for this afternoon with strong straight-line winds the main concern.

Model data shows storms firing (developing) right on top of Butler County at around 4 p.m. this afternoon. The storms will then move south with a west to east line bringing storms in Allegheny and Beaver counties first.

Then proceeding to drop down to Westmoreland, Fayette, Greene, and Somerset Counties. These storms are expected to develop right on top of us so please remain weather aware this afternoon as conditions may change VERY rapidly.

Storm threats, June 22, 2022

The other big story today is the hot weather continuing. Click here for cooling centers in the city .

Highs today should be around the 90-degree mark.  I mentioned 850mb temperatures yesterday morning and how I prefer to see these temperatures at least 20c or higher to feel confident in hitting the 90-degree mark in Pittsburgh.

Temperature forecast for the next 12 hours - June 22, 2022

Yesterday's number came in close to 18c. I am seeing numbers of ~20c this morning with most data points being just shy of the 'magic' 20c number I like to see.

Either way, it will be close.

Looking ahead, relief from the heat is set to arrive on Thursday with temperatures down to the low 80s and humidity levels extremely low.

Thursday highs will be in the low 80s.

We will see weekend highs in the mid to upper 80s with moderate humidity set to return on Friday.

7 Day Forecast - June 22, 2022

