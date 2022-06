If you thought Rory McIlroy might be flagging just a little, following a run of terrific form interrupted only by his regular vociferous defenses of the PGA Tour in the face of the LIV Golf threat, well ... you'd be right. He's under the weather, he's tired after a punishing U.S. Open and he's looking forward to his time off starting Monday, when he'll start his preparation for the Open Championship at St. Andrews. We could be forgiven for thinking that he might not set the world on fire in his last stop before the big rest at the Travelers Championship.

