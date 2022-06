Laramie Brewfest is fast approaching, if you don't have it on your calendars, mark it now, July 9th. That's step one, step two is buying tickets and you can buy them here. Now that that is out of the way, we're only a couple of Saturdays away from the Laramie Brewfest. I tend to only go to three craft beer festivals a year(Wellington Brewfest, Wyoming Brewers Festival & Laramie Brewfest) and by far, my favorite is the Laramie Brewfest.

