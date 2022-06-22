ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot and humid Wednesday, hot and cool weekend

By Linh Truong
FOX2now.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS – Wednesday morning will have a hot and humid start as sun and clouds with spot showers...

fox2now.com

FOX2now.com

Stormy evenings and highs in the 90s near St. Louis this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Friday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with slightly higher humidity. High temperatures will hover near 90 degrees near St. Louis. Tonight, a warm front will push across the region generating some spotty showers and thundershowers. The storms are expected to track north of I-70 late tonight into early Saturday.
FOX2now.com

Tim’s Travels: See how Tim is getting ready for Mud Day!

ST. LOUIS – Sometimes you are the painter, sometimes you are the canvas. Today Tim Ezell was the canvas as he let some kids put mud all over him! It’s part of celebrating Mud Day and the effort of Be Together STL. Mud Day will be celebrated at the Nature Playscape in Forest Park from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Come prepared! Wear white and leave caked in mud!
thelaseronline.com

Winner of the St. Louis Stadium Tour Getaway!

From all who had entered to win at thelaseronline.com over the last week or so, The Laser congratulates our Stadium Tour winner drawn at random on Friday (6/24):. Shasta won two tickets for the biggest stadium tour of the summer with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts set to rock Busch Stadium in St. Louis on July 5th! Also, she has an overnight stay at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at The Arch.
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: Raging Rivers

GRAFTON (KMOV) -- Raging Rivers waterpark in Grafton has been helping people beat the heat for more than 30 years. And in the last few days, it’s been a busy place because of the recent heat wave in the St. Louis area. News 4′s Steve Harris takes us to...
FOX2now.com

Cardinal Glennon Sun Run returns to St. Louis this fall

The Cardinal Glennon Sun Run returns to Forest Park this fall. Cardinal Glennon Sun Run returns to St. Louis this …. Thieves steal ‘Door Dash’ driver’s car during delivery. Man charged after White Castle employee shot during …. Inmates attack St. Louis corrections officer with …. Friday...
FOX2Now

Tim’s Travels: Tower Tee

ST. LOUIS – They say old dogs can’t be taught new tricks. Does that mean there’s no hope for Tim Ezell’s golf game? He was at the newly renovated Tower Tee Friday morning with Mike Shamia and they spoke about the renovated areas’ activities and expectations.
FOX2now.com

Miss Folia Plant Company blooms where it’s planted!

ST. LOUIS – Sophie Bequette loves plants! It all started when she was young and stepped into a greenhouse. Now she has started a plant truck filled will all types of foliage. Today, she stopped by to teach us how to grow a new plant from cuttings and how she can deck out your home or office in the plants that will survive and thrive no matter if you have a green thumb or not! MissFoliaPlantCo.com.
FOX2now.com

Summer of Fun: Chelsea has a roaring good time with the lions and dinos

ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Zoo is home to over 14,000 animals and it’s recognized worldwide for how animals are cared for and managed. Planning your summer fun at the zoo is easy because of its extended summer hours. Chelsea visited the zoo for the first time, see her favorite part! While you’re there, be sure to ride the Zooline Railroad, go back in time with Dinoroarus and enjoy a favorite- the Sea Lion Show! STLZoo.org.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Best Things To Do In St. Louis During The Weekend, June 24 to June 26

The last weekend of June is here, and it's as busy as the rest of them were. It's the last chance to celebrate Pride Month (although we here at the RFT celebrate Pride year round) and if you've worn out your rainbow flag for the month, there are other commemorations to attend, like the Fiesta in Florissant. Or maybe you just want to chill out, which is totally cool, too — we'd suggest the Summer Vibez concert in that case. If your weekend plans are already full, head over to our weekday picks and find something to do then instead:
FOX2now.com

Be Our Guest at Copper Fire in Belleville: $50 gift card for $25

ST. LOUIS – From the appetizers to the build your own burger, pizzas or sandwiches, you will leave full and happy from Copper Fire. It’s a place to work your way through the menu each time you visit. We invite you to Be Our Guest with a purchase of a $50 gift card for just $25 to use at Copper Fire in Belleville. These will go fast!! Visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com to purchase while supplies last.
FOX2now.com

Farmer’s Market Finds: Triple M Acres keeps it all in the family

ST. LOUIS – Andrew and Melissa Marks started selling their produce at the Lake St. Louis Farmer’s Market in April of 2020 at the start of the pandemic. They already had a farm, and grew their food but Andrew lives by a theme – why grow five plants when you have space for 100? They expanded and thrived during the pandemic, and now have a growing business. See how they and their 6 children all work together in the family business. They want to be a blessing to others and share in their gratitude of growth!
FOX2Now

A righteous steel round house is for sale in St. Peters

ST. PETERS, Mo. – To accommodate his growing family, a second-generation steel manufacturer scoured the greater St. Louis region in the early 1980s looking for the right amount of space to build a perfect home. Inspired by the symmetry of ground-level water towers, the steel man fabricated a round...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Jean Haffner’s Record Exchange Is a Haven for St. Louis Audiophiles

In a building of a former library, bins of records, shelves of CDs and boxes of products tower almost as high as the ceiling. Only the sound of customers peeling through plastic-covered records can be heard over classic rock playing over a loudspeaker. This is the Record Exchange (5320 Hampton...
FOX2now.com

Bands, Bars, and BBQ – get ready for Creek Fest Battle of the Bands

ST. LOUIS – For two days, head to the perfect outdoor festival called Creek Fest Battle of the Bands happening this Saturday and Sunday at Silver Creek Saloon in Belleville. What makes it so great? Let’s start with 15 bands you can enjoy, then get some of the area’s best BBQ, and wash it all down with any number of drinks you can get at the 5 bars that will be there! Today, we got a little taste of what’s to come from Platinum Rock Legends Band, and if you do go this weekend, see how you can help the area’s musical programs by donating funds or instruments!
FOX2now.com

Soak up the sun and harness its power with solar panels from Statewide Solar

ST. LOUIS – These aren’t your solar panels from the 70s, these panels are expertly installed, and the upkeep is much easier than ever before. Let Statewide Solar panel educate you about how much solar panels can save in utility costs. Plus, there could be tax incentives and utility rebates. Visit StatewideSolar.com or call for a free quote at 314-504-1080.
FOX2now.com

Summertime workouts may require a little comfrey from Cheryl’s Herbs

ST. LOUIS – When summer rolls around many of us become the “weekend warriors” but all that battling may leave us with sore or tight muscles. Many of us at Studio STL use this heavenly balm called “Comfrey.” Let us tell you, it’s the bees knees of balms. It magically soothes the soreness and relaxes the muscles. Put it on at bedtime, sleep without pain, and in the morning all is well! See what other items Tiffany Jones brought in today that help bring smoother skin!

