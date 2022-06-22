Hot and humid Wednesday, hot and cool weekend

The last weekend of June is here, and it's as busy as the rest of them were. It's the last chance to celebrate Pride Month (although we here at the RFT celebrate Pride year round) and if you've worn out your rainbow flag for the month, there are other commemorations to attend, like the Fiesta in Florissant. Or maybe you just want to chill out, which is totally cool, too — we'd suggest the Summer Vibez concert in that case. If your weekend plans are already full, head over to our weekday picks and find something to do then instead:

