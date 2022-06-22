Tom Kelly’s Sunday Drive: Meeting Mother Nature in Big Cottonwood
By Tom Kelly Sunday Drive
Park Record
3 days ago
There is something truly majestic as you crest the rise at Guardsman Pass, heading down into Big Cottonwood Canyon. The scenery switches like a light bulb as towering, rocky alpine peaks come into view beyond the aspen-lined roadway. From Clayton Peak, standing sentinel between the Heber Valley and Big...
I am very grateful for the Park City Planning Commission’s courage to stand up to Vail’s failure to manage its business correctly. Some are focusing on the mountainside. But the key issue involved has little to do with lift capacity. Decades ago the city linked parking management with lift development. The link was the notion of carrying capacity. The heart of the controversy is PCMR failure to provide adequate free parking to accommodate the increased crowds.
The perfect time for a new adventure is when the kids get out of school for the summer. Regardless of what your family likes to do, Park City is sure to have something to entertain you. And whether you have children or teens, the diverse local offerings will be sure to excite even the hardest to please. Here are some activities the whole family is sure to love:
UTAH (ABC4) – Aircraft enthusiasts heading to the “2022 Warriors Over The Wasatch Air & Space Show,” should prepare for major traffic this weekend. Layton Police are warning visitors that heavy traffic is expected around Hill Air Force Base as over half a million visitors from around the country make their way to the beloved […]
I read your letter to the editor in Wednesday’s edition of this paper, and I wonder if your last name (Smith) is indicative of your ancestors, who might have come this way back in 1847 and – perhaps – found their way thru East Canyon to Salt Lake City. That may explain the entitlement/last settler mentality expressed in your letter, signed from Jeremy Ranch. Or perhaps you too, at some time, moved here from someplace outside of Park City. Which, to be specific, Jeremy Ranch is outside of… That housing development with a golf course and trails and now an elementary school… There is a gas station/convenience store at the edge of a roundabout, and across the road some factory outlet stores and a market. It is not a town, but rather an unincorporated part of the county.
As a final decision looms on what could be a massive, multi-hundred million dollar project to address traffic on one of the state’s major ski roads, a group of local government officials and community leaders are urging the Utah Department of Transportation to abandon its plans in favor of “common sense” solutions.
The Fourth of July is right around the corner and holiday plans are being finalized in Park City. Events are scheduled from Friday, July 1, to Monday the Fourth. Park City’s traditional parade returns on July 4 after being canceled in 2020 and moved to July 2 last summer due to COVID-19 concerns.
Glenn Holley was born in Vernal, Utah on December 13, 1948 to Lola and Russ Holley. Vernal was the fertile ground where Glenn’s love of the great outdoors began. An Eagle Scout, Glenn spent his childhood with total freedom in the frog ponds and fields. In 1964, Glenn’s Family...
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Another solid push on monsoon moisture will bring scattered thunderstorms to parts of Utah on Thursday, keeping storm threats in the forecast for the next several days. Widespread scattered storm activity is expected across the state, with afternoon storms favoring areas east of I-15 and south of US-6. With deeper […]
The Weber River is home to many species of birds and fish and provides drinking water to the Wasatch Front. Wildlife officials say its wetlands function as a crucial filtration system for the area’s watershed. So when Summit County Council Member Doug Clyde saw that a bulldozer had started...
PROVO, Utah — Walking and music have a lot in common, getting your body moving, elevating your mood and lowering stress levels — and we’re bringing them together during the #walkTODAY challenge with KSL TV’s Casey Scott and Jon and Sam from 103.5 FM The Arrow.
The more-than 4-mile trail is being built by the Mountain Trails Foundation on the Park City-owned Clark Ranch property, just east of U.S. 40. The foundation's Executive Director Lora Smith says this would be the first Park City single track trail to expressly allow e-bikes. “I wouldn’t say it’s specific...
DEER CREEK STATE PARK, Utah — An 18-year-old man is dead after drowning in Deer Creek Reservoir Friday after he tried to save another swimmer who was struggling. John Ballan, of Zulia, Venezuela, was killed in the Utah County recreation area on a visit with friends and family on June 19 according to Utah State Parks.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As Utah’s housing market continues changing, one housing market has seen the largest growth of inventory in the nation — Salt Lake City. According to the latest housing report from RE/MAX, Salt Lake City saw a 110% increase in the number of available homes to purchase year-over-year. Across the U.S., […]
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thousands of Yellowstone tourists quickly adapted and found creative ways to work with the park's new license plate system. Wednesday was the first day the park had been partially reopened since it had been closed more than a week prior due to severe flood damage, thousands of people had lined up early to be among the first to enter.
Wily Woodpecker, LLC has job opp. in Park City, UT: House Manager. Manage daily ops of family household, incl. receiving guests, entertaining, meal prep., childcare, vacation arrangement & general ... Show more »
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We have weather changes on deck Wednesday. Heat builds back in Northern Utah while Southern Utah is facing a chance of thunderstorms. Daytime highs will make it into the upper 80s and low 90s along the Wasatch Front, with several 80s in Central and Eastern Utah. Moab, […]
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department issued a statement Friday morning asking that any public gatherings in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade reversal remain peaceful. The SLCPD statement also warns that violence, vandalism and...
WALLSBURG, Wasatch County — An 18-year-old man is dead after drowning while trying to save a family member at Deer Creek State Park on Sunday, officials said. John Ballan, of Zulia, Venezuela, was visiting the area with friends and family when the incident happened, Utah State Parks public information officer Devan Chavez said in a press release.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With the Great Salt Lake being coined an “environmental nuclear bomb” by the New York Times, nasty particles and high levels of pollutants floating around in the air will greatly affect the air quality of those living in the Beehive State. For those who have ever asked themselves ‘How bad […]
Comments / 0