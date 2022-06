BEAUTIFUL home…GREAT location…FIRST time on the market. Fantastic curb appeal welcomes you as you drive up to this well maintained home. Amazing features greet you as you walk through the grand entrance way! Main level floor plan includes kitchen with solid surface counters and beautiful cabinetry, living room with floor to ceiling gas fireplace and lots of windows, office for the at home professional, half bath plus laundry AND the master suite with walk-in closet and en suite bath. Upper level has 2 more bedrooms, full bath and loft/family room space. Full basement is stubbed for additional bath and awaits your finishing ideas if extra space is wanted. Exterior highlights include Trex composite deck, 3 car garage and large lot with mature landscaping. Book your private tour TODAY!

PLYMOUTH, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO