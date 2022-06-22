Coronavirus updates for June 22: Here’s what to know in South Carolina this week

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back each week for updates.

Over 9,700 new COVID-19 cases in S.C. last week

At least 1.5 million coronavirus cases have been reported in South Carolina, and at least 18,007 people have died of the virus since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday, June 21, reported 9,726 COVID-19 cases and two coronavirus-related deaths for the week ending June 18. The counts include probable and confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths.

Data shows COVID-19 cases are down about 5% compared to this time last week and hospitalizations also declined about 8%. As of June 19, 263 people in the state were hospitalized with coronavirus, including 34 patients being treated in intensive care and seven patients on ventilators.

The omicron variant accounted for 100% of coronavirus strains identified in South Carolina during the week of May 28, according to the latest available state data. The DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory conducts sequencing on randomly chosen samples as part of nationwide efforts to identify new strains of the virus, the agency’s website reads.

Over 55% percent of South Carolinians eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and nearly 64% have received at least one dose, state health data shows.

SC DHEC recommends COVID vaccine for kids 6 months and older

South Carolina health officials are encouraging parents to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the shot for children 6 months and older, The State reported.

The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNtech coronavirus vaccines were cleared for the age group on Saturday, June 18. It’s recommended children roll up their sleeves for the initial vaccine series, as well as the booster shot.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the shots are a safe and effective way to protect children against coronavirus and advised parents to speak with their kids’ doctor about getting vaccinated.

“Having a safe and effective vaccine for this youngest age group is great news for South Carolinians,” DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said in a news release. “While most children experience relatively mild or even no symptoms if they are infected with COVID-19, severe cases and even deaths in young children can occur, and they can easily spread the virus to family members, especially those who are elderly or immunocompromised.”

To learn more about vaccinating young children against COVID, read the full story here.

Long COVID less likely after omicron infection compared to delta, study finds

Long COVID, or lingering COVID-19 symptoms, may be less likely after contracting the omicron variant compared with the delta variant, McClatchy News reported, citing a new observational.

The U.K.-based research, published June 16 in The Lancet, showed that 5% of those infected with the omicron variant developed long COVID symptoms at least a month after testing positive for COVID-19. In contrast, about 10% of those who contracted the delta variant had “new or lingering” symptoms weeks after initial infection.

“We believe this is the first peer-reviewed study to report on long COVID risk associated with infection by the omicron variant,” researchers wrote.

Researchers warned there’s still a risk as omicron is easily spread and accounts for the majority of new COVID-19 cases reported in recent weeks.

Read more about the research study here.