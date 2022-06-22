ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly, MI

TV5 news update: Wednesday morning, June 22

WNEM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a deadly mass shooting inside Oxford High School where four students were killed and several others were injured, a group of students have now filed another lawsuit against the district pushing for policy changes....

www.wnem.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEM

State Police investigate assault with intent to murder

FAIRGROVE, Mich. (WNEM) - A minor is in custody and is facing several charges after threatening someone with a knife. State Police Caro troopers responded to the scene in the 4000 block of Center Street in Fairgrove on Wednesday around 5:00 p.m. Troopers were told that a 14-year-old was threatening...
FAIRGROVE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holly, MI
Holly, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
plymouthvoice.com

Bad boy parrot flies 6-miles to Northville fountain – winds up in police custody

Jun. 23, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. It was an odyssey for the family of Loki, a male parrot, when he flew away from them in Livonia on the evening of June 19 and went missing. “He escaped his cage when we were transporting him from the house to the car,” said Angela Clos, of Livonia. “He just flew. It was 8:30 p.m. on June 19. He landed in the neighbor’s tree. It became too late at night. He was calling to us but wouldn’t come down.”
NORTHVILLE, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Tuesday evening, June 21

Jeff Neville was rushed from behind and cut twice by Amor Ftouhi while he was on duty at Flint Bishop International Airport on June 21, 2017. The law enforcement veteran suffered nerve damage and PTSD following the attack. He talked with TV5's Elisse Ramey 5 years later about what he learned and what he hopes people learn from his story.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Tips for fireworks safety for this 4th of July

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Fireworks are fun part of any celebration, but many local organizations urge firework safety ahead of the 4th of July holiday. One such organization is Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital, reminding individuals of firework safety precautions and what to do if an injury occurs. “It’s important...
SAGINAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Tv5#Tv5 News#Oxford
CBS Detroit

Police: Motorcyclist Dead After Crash In Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A motorcyclist has died after crashing Tuesday night on Dixie Highway in Groveland Township. Michigan State Police say at about 10:15 p.m. on June 21, the biker was traveling on the highway near Grange Hall Road “when they left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed.” The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the next of kin has been notified. Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, An investigation is ongoing pending autopsy results and vehicle inspection. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, MI
abc12.com

Genesee County GHOST operation announces more arrests

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson has announced more arrests in a multi-county GHOST sting to end a human trafficking operation. Swanson and Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel announced four arrests and the counties plan to collaborate again. On Tuesday, three people were arrested in Saginaw...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
PTSD
WNEM

Saginaw cracks down on fireworks this summer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The booms and flashes of fireworks are expected to be on display as we approach the fourth of July holiday, but one mid-Michigan city will be cracking down on residents launching off fireworks at Illegal times. Following the city of Saginaw’s Fourth of July, the Saginaw...
SAGINAW, MI
Nationwide Report

2 people killed, 2 others hospitalized after a multi-vehicle wreck in Farmington Hills (Farmington Hills, MI)

2 people killed, 2 others hospitalized after a multi-vehicle wreck in Farmington Hills (Farmington Hills, MI)Nationwide Report. On Thursday morning, two people lost their lives while two others suffered injuries following a chain-reaction crash in Farmington Hills. As per the initial information, the fatal multi-vehicle wreck took place just before 10:30 a.m. on WB I-696 near the I-275 interchange [...]
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
WNEM

Officials hoping to scale down no contact order for Flint River by Monday

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint officials announced on Friday they hope to scale down the no contact order for the Flint River by Monday 10 days after an oil-like substance spilled into the water. The Michigan Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Department determined the source was from the Lockhart Chemical...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Tuscola County Sheriff’s deputy saves life of choking woman

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies was in the right place at the right time after he saved a woman who was choking. In a Facebook post, the office said that William Webster was attending a class at Delta College, and the group went to a nearby restaurant to eat.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy