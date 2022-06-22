Report: Two Manchester United Players Outline Their Intentions To Leave This Summer

Two Manchester United Players have outlined their intentions to leave Manchester United this summer, according to a report.

Two Manchester United Players have outlined their intentions to leave Manchester United this summer, according to a report.

After a disappointing season at Old Trafford, it is no surprise that some players are looking for a way out this transfer window, especially the ones who did not play much of a part, despite the poor form of the team.

Out of contract stars such as Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and more have already announced their departure, and it looks like there could be more to add to the list.

The MEN have reported that now, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones have also told teammates they wish to leave. The central defensive duo have both struggled with injuries for most of their United careers, and were given long term contracts despite this.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Now it seems that could have been a mistake, as neither have been used any more than sporadically. The Ivorian international Bailly only appeared in 7 games in all competitions last season, while Jones appeared in 8, the majority off the bench.

The report also states that positional peer Axel Tuanzebe is also available for a transfer, but his situation is said to be "Delicate". He will now return to United after underwhelming loan spells with Aston Villa and Napoli.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon