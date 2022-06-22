ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Summer Showers in San Fernando Valley

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 3 days ago

San Fernando Valley, CA: Rain fell in the San Fernando Valley in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xeboj_0gILvL3e00
Keith Johnson / KNN

Key News Network video captured rain at Laurel Canyon and Roscoe Boulevard around 2:15 a.m.

See Key News Network’s other related weather stories from Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning here, as a predicted thunderstorm with lightning makes its way through parts of Los Angeles County.

Video: Keith Johnson, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Hundreds of cars expected at San Fernando Valley Pride parade

On June 26, over 200 cars are expected to parade through the San Fernando Valley to celebrate Pride. The San Fernando Valley LGBTQ Center started the event three-years ago. The event begins at Van Nuys City Hall and ends at the Facey Medical Building parking lot in Mission Hills.
SOCIETY
Santa Clarita Radio

Telegraph Fire Breaks Out North Of Santa Clarita

A brush fire dubbed the Telegraph Fire broke out in Val Verde, prompting responses from firefighters in Santa Clarita. At around 8:40 p.m. first responders received multiple calls about a brush fire in Val Verde near Highway 126 and Chiquito Canyon Road, north of Santa Clarita according to supervisor Miguel Ornelas with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Saurabh

This is the best Mexican restaurant to eat in in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is diverse in its demography and that can pretty much be seen in its cuisines. Visitors from all over the world come to enjoy Los Angeles County's thriving food culture, as well as its sandy beaches, majestic mountains, and breathtaking landscapes. Mexican food is perhaps the backbone of Los Angeles County's food culture, with a taqueria or taco truck on nearly every corner and freshly produced agua frescas being the summer drink of choice for thirsty Angelenos.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Thunderstorms Hit Pasadena Hard, Lightning Strikes Start Pasadena Tree Fires

Thunderstorms hit parts of the Southland early Wednesday, rattling some people awake while making for a wet morning commute in some areas, most notably in eastern and northern reaches of Los Angeles County. A strong storm cell developed early Wednesday morning over the Pasadena area, prompting the National Weather Service...
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

There Were How Many Lightning Strikes in Southern California?

A rare early summer thunderstorm unleashed thousands of lightning strikes that lit up the the sky for hours early Wednesday in Southern California. As of early Thursday morning, more than 8,600 lightning strikes were registered in the greater Southern California region. Closer to Los Angeles County, more than 4,900 strikes...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Brush Fire Sparked By Lightning Strike North Of Castaic

A brush fire has prompted a response from firefighters Thursday north of Castaic as a result of a possible lightning strike. The brush fire, dubbed the Smokey Fire, was first reported around 1:50 p.m. in the 4000 block of Three Points Road in Pine Canyon, said Craig Little, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Fernando Valley#Laurel Canyon#Photojournalist Knn
NBC Los Angeles

Where a Rare Summer Storm Set Rainfall Records

It wasn't much, but Wednesday's rainfall set records in parts of Los Angeles County. The rare early summer storms did not have a high bar to meet in a region where rain during the summer is highly unusual. Here are some of the rainfall records set Wednesday. Long Beach Airport:...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Traffic advisory: The Old Road closed in Stevenson Ranch

Santa Clarita Valley Water, assisted by Los Angeles County Public Works, is working on emergency road repairs on The Old Road, from Market Drive North and Constitution Avenue, after a water mainline break caused damage to the road. The Old Road is shut down in both directions between Market Drive...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS News

Firefighters attempt to rescue person in water below cliffs of Malibu

Firefighters were attempting to rescue a person floating in the water under the 29300 block of Cliffside Drive in Malibu. The rescue happened around 1:16 p.m.Thursday. It possible the person went cardiac arrest. Los Angeles County firefighters were doing CRP on the victim. The condition of the victim is not...
MALIBU, CA
foxla.com

Beach closures announced in LA, OC counties amid summer storm

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Due to a storm that’s made for potentially unsafe conditions, officials have announced closures for some beaches in Orange and Los Angeles counties. Mother Nature put on quite the show in Southern California as a summer storm produced thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and rain overnight.
ORANGE, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
793
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy