Summer Showers in San Fernando Valley
San Fernando Valley, CA: Rain fell in the San Fernando Valley in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Key News Network video captured rain at Laurel Canyon and Roscoe Boulevard around 2:15 a.m.
Video: Keith Johnson, Photojournalist / KNN
