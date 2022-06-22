ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Shaq to donate proceeds from Buffalo gig to shooting victims’ families

By Nika Shakhnazarova
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o1PuQ_0gILvHWk00

Retired NBA star Shaquille O’Neal revealed he’s donating proceeds from his upcoming gig in Buffalo, NY, to the families of the 10 victims who died in the mass shooting there last month.

The 50-year-old superstar, who ventured into the music scene under the stage name “DJ Diesel,” told SiriusXM’s Swaggy Sie he will pump up the jams at his Bass All-Stars concert in Buffalo on Friday.

And in true Shaq fashion, he’s using it as an opportunity to help others along the way.

“My next show is in Buffalo,” he said. “I’m going to donate my proceeds to some of the family members that had a tragic loss.”

The alleged gunman unleashed a hate-fueled mass shooting at the Tops Friendly Supermarket, located in a predominantly black section of Buffalo, on May 14.

“If I see where there’s a need, I take care of it,” O’Neal said of his frequent philanthropic efforts.

The 7-foot-1 disc jockey is no stranger to releasing club bangers.

The former athlete unleashed four rap albums in the ’90s, including the platinum-selling “Shaq Diesel,” a name that has crept up in recent years after his debut as DJ Diesel in 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WTrWp_0gILvHWk00
Shaquille O’Neal unleashed four rap albums in the ’90s, including the platinum-selling “Shaq Diesel.”
SiriusXM

O’Neal’s Bass All-Stars event at Buffalo Riverworks will also feature performances by DJs Herobust B2B Riot Ten, Crankdat, and Jeanie.

“I never know what I’m going to play until I look at the crowd,” Shaq told Swaggy Sie of his pre-performance ritual. “The guy that goes on before me, I’m seeing what he’s doing and if the crowd is engaged. If you play a hit, you already know they’re going to like that.”

His upcoming Buffalo gig comes hot on the heels of his electric set at Governor’s Ball last weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o500t_0gILvHWk00
“I’m going to donate my proceeds to some of the family members that had a tragic loss,” Shaquille O’Neal promised.
James Keivom
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IRIRp_0gILvHWk00
A memorial outside the Tops Friendly Market grocery store in Buffalo.
Carolyn Thompson/AP

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Delonte West Gets Flooring Job After Panhandling In Streets

Delonte West said he was looking for a job -- and he found one. The ex-NBA star landed a flooring gig this week ... after some amazing people heard about his tough situation and decided to help out. As we previously reported, West -- who has battled mental health and...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Pitchfork

Trouble, Atlanta Rapper, Shot Dead at 34

Atlanta rapper Trouble, also known as Skoob, has died. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WSB-TV Atlanta that Orr was shot early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Conyers, Georgia. He was 34 years old. His label Def Jam confirmed the news of his death in an...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
Buffalo, NY
Sports
Buffalo, NY
Basketball
City
Buffalo, NY
Vibe

Mary J. Blige Announces Good Morning Gorgeous Tour

Click here to read the full article. Mary J. Blige is heading back on the road and returning to the centerstage this fall for her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour. Powered by Black Promoters Collective—the visionaries behind Maxwell’s The Night Tour and New Edition’s The Culture Tour—Blige’s 23-city tour begins this September and will include supporting acts, Ella Mai and Queen Naija.More from VIBE.comSean 'Diddy' Combs To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At 2022 BET AwardsMary J. Blige Receives The Key To Atlantic CityAfter A Decade, Pepsi Will No Longer Sponsor The NFL's Super Bowl Halftime Show BPC Co-Founder and President Shelby Joyner shared in a statement, “Mary...
NFL
HipHopDX.com

Big Sean Says Babyface Ray Is Next Out Of Detroit

Big Sean is undeniably one of the biggest Hip Hop talents to ever come out of Detroit, so needless to say his co-sign carries significant weight within the Motor City. Sean Don was caught on Instagram hanging out with budding Detroit talent Babyface Ray, and deemed the rapper the “chosen” one, saying he’s next up for the throne.
DETROIT, MI
Page Six

Page Six

119K+
Followers
13K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy