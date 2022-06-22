ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is the Noor Dimension in ‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 3, and How Does It Connect to Djinn?

By Alex Zalben
 3 days ago

If you’ve been waiting for some serious answers about what’s been going on in Disney+’s Ms. Marvel… Well, you’re going to have to keep waiting, as there’s a lot of mystery still to unravel. But Episode 3 of Ms. Marvel, titled “Destined”, has a pretty massive info dump about a lot of things, including — and spoilers past this point — the Noor Dimension, Djinn, The Clandestine, and… A connection to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings?

Lots to unpack here, so let’s unpack it, and explain what we can about all these things, as well as their connection to the Marvel Comics source material.

What Is The Noor Dimension In Marvel Comics, And Ms. Marvel?

The short answer is that the Noor Dimension isn’t something that exists in Marvel Comics. In Ms. Marvel, though, it’s explained by Najma (Nimra Bucha), who is Kamran‘s (Rish Shah) mom and the mysterious woman who has been showing up in Kamala’s (Imani Vellani) visions, as an alternate dimension that she, her friends, and Kamala’s Great Grandmother Aisha (Mehwish Hayat) are all from. We don’t know the specifics of how they were exiled from the Noor Dimension, but we do know that they’ve been trapped on Earth for a long, long time, at least since 1942.

We also know, at least according to Najma, that the Noor Dimension is home to a species that we generally call the Djinn. But what are Djinn? Great question, here’s that same question but in a larger font.

What Are The Djinn in Ms. Marvel?

Djinn are mythical creatures from folklore who are sometimes interchangeably called genies, or jinn, though they do sometimes work differently. The can also be demons, as Kamala’s father helpfully explains to Bruno (Matt Lintz) halfway through the episode. In Ms. Marvel, we also know that they sometimes go by other names, like The Clandestine.

Now, here’s where we actually do get into some Marvel Comics lore, surprisingly. Though I don’t expect there will be exact connection, Clan Destine was a group of superpowered individuals first introduced in 1994’s Marvel Comics Presents #158 by Alan Davis. The group were all descendants of a man named Adam, and a woman named Elalyth who was a… Wait for it… Djinn.

So while I don’t, again, expect this to follow the super-convoluted continuity of Clan Destine from the comics, as usual the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is liberally pulling from the source material to create some continuity of its own. In this case, we discover that Kamala, as well as her mother and grandmother, are all descendants of Aisha, who was/is a Djinn, and they all have Djinn blood. That’s what allows Kamala to access the power of the bangles.

Which brings us to something else we should probably mention…

How Does Ms. Marvel Connect to Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings?

A lot of this section will be guessing and supposition, but the key fact here is that we know Kamala has some magic jewelry of unknown origin that allows her to communicate with another, faraway dimension. Similarly, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) has ten magical rings that, as we saw in the end credits scene for that movie, are communicating with some strange, faraway dimension.

And then, in the opening scene of this episode, as Aisha and Nadja excavate a wreckage strewn cave in 1942 to retrieve the bangles, the camera pans out to show the symbol of the Ten Rings on the floor. So clearly there’s a connection here, and whether the wreckage was caused by a battle between the Ten Rings organization and the Clandestine, or otherwise, TBD. But it is a somewhat surprising turn for a show that seemed to be most heavily setting up The Marvels, a movie that will team up Kamala, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Will Shang-Chi show up, as well? I don’t know! No idea! Leave me alone!

So there you go: lots of questions, more answers to come. And that’s what you missed on Glee! I mean, Ms. Marvel.

Does ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Have A Post Credits Scene?

After six epic episodes, Obi-Wan Kenobi has wrapped up its first season. You’ve watched Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) battle Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). You’ve seen Reva (Moses Ingram) battle her inner demons. And you’ve even seen Young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely) fall asleep, something he has done multiple times throughout the series, the poor kid just gets tuckered out, you know?
MOVIES
Brad Pitt Hints He May Retire: “I Consider Myself on My Last Leg”

Is Brad Pitt hitting retirement age? In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, the smoking hot 58-year-old actor says that he believes his career is shutting down, and entering its final stages. “I consider myself on my last leg,” Pitt said. “This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?” Pitt recently won an Oscar in 2020 for his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and is starring in Sony’s action spectacular Bullet Train later this year. So you wouldn’t think he’d be giving up so soon — or...
CELEBRITIES
Will There Be an ‘Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 on Netflix?

Great news: you’ve finished The Umbrella Academy Season 3 on Netflix. You did it! Your intense binge-watching session is over. And now, you’re probably wondering when you can move on and watch The Umbrella Academy Season 4, particularly after that wild ending. But will there be an Umbrella Academy Season 4 on Netflix? When could it premiere, if so? And what could possibly happen in the fourth season… Is there any material from the comics by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá to draw on? Here’s everything we know about The Umbrella Academy Season 4, so four. I mean, far. Will There Be An Umbrella...
TV SERIES
Will There Be an ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Season 2 on Disney+?

After six episodes, Obi-Wan Kenobi, which was originally billed as a limited series event, is done. Luke Skywalker has died (just kidding), and the story of Old Ben Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is wrapped up with a neat bow, other than that movie that came out in 1977 he appeared in, I’m forgetting the name. Star Trek perhaps? Anyway, that’s it for Obi-Wan Kenobi.
TV SERIES
Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis is finally coming out in theaters this weekend. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’: 7 Fan Theories About What The New Movies Could Be About

The Legend of Korra may have ended in 2014, but the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender is only expanding. Last week, Nickelodeon and Paramount’s Avatar Studios confirmed that they will be moving forward with three new movies set in the world of bending and mixed species animals. That means more human and spirit realm wars, more epic fight scenes, and more silly jokes to cut the tension that only comes when it seems like all of mankind is on the verge of mass destruction.
MOVIES
