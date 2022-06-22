ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Have A Post Credits Scene?

By Alex Zalben
 3 days ago
After six epic episodes, Obi-Wan Kenobi has wrapped up its first season. You’ve watched Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) battle Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). You’ve seen Reva (Moses Ingram) battle her inner demons. And you’ve even seen Young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely) fall asleep, something he has done multiple times throughout the series, the poor kid just gets tuckered out, you know?

But with all that in the rear-view mirror, you’re probably wondering whether Obi-Wan Kenobi has a post credits scene. Does Darth Maul (Ray Park) show up for a rematch? Does Jar-Jar Binks (Ahmed Best) popsa in to bring Obi-Wan back for one lasta jobsa?

When you think about it, from a certain point of view, no matter what there are multiple post-credits scenes for Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’ve got six whole movies, in fact, including Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

Not only that, but multiple other movies, including Solo: A Star Wars Story and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story all take place after Obi-Wan Kenobi in the continuity of the Star Wars universe. And you’ve also got the TV shows, including Star Wars: Rebels, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett. All of those, again, from a certain point of view, are post credits sequences for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Add in all the books, comics, video games, and more, and there’s a wealth of post credits sequences for Obi-Wan Kenobi. And in fact, since Star Wars takes place a long time ago, technically your entire life is a post credits scene for Obi-Wan Kenobi. Granted, your life doesn’t tie into the events of Obi Wan Kenobi very heavily other than the fact that you used six of your precious hours alive watching it; more if you watched the episodes multiple times. But still, you are a post credits scene for Obi-Wan Kenobi. Good on you!

But let’s say you don’t want to deal with semantics. Let’s say, sake of argument, you’re sitting through the six plus minutes of credits at the end of Obi-Wan Kenobi “Part VI”, and though you want to give all the people who worked so hard on Obi-Wan Kenobi their due tribute, you are getting a little frustrated trying to figure out whether there’s a scene after the credits in the episode. So you boot up the old Google machine, search for “Does Obi-Wan Kenobi have a post credits scene” and up pops this very article. After 400 words of utter fucking nonsense, you probably just want an answer already, if you haven’t scrolled directly to the end and skipped all this preamble (something, of note, you could have also done by fast-forwarding through the credits, but whatever). So let’s answer that question, then.

Does Obi-Wan Kenobi Have A Post Credits Scene?

No.

Hayden Christensen
Ewan Mcgregor
