Nicholasville, KY

Cement shortage hardens business opportunities for Nicholasville company

By Danielle Miskell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Material shortages are becoming so severe across the globe, it’s now being called a ‘crisis’ in some countries. The trickle-down effect is having an impact on local concrete businesses, like Nicholasville’s concrete company, “Central Kentucky Services – Kings of Concrete” or “CKS Kings of...

Winchester fire leaves several dogs homeless

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – A house fire in Clark County destroyed a home Thursday afternoon. The Winchester Fire Department said they were called out to the fire at around 1:08 p.m. The fire burned for about 45 minutes and wasn’t wholly extinguished until around 4:30 p.m. Several...
WINCHESTER, KY
2 Kentucky cities in top third of best-run cities, Lexington top 5

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – WalletHub has released its annual best and worst-run cities in America list. Two Kentucky cities ranked in the top third of the 150-city list, with Lexington ranked fifth. According to the WalletHub study, the quality of city services and the total budget per capita...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky medical marijuana meetings underway

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee held its first meeting in Frankfort on Monday. Two people from the Tri-State are on that committee. Julie Cantwell is one of the members of the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee, and says she herself is an advocate, for reasons that hit close to home.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Winchester couple reopens thrift store/food pantry

WINCHESTER, KY (WTVQ) – In Winchester a couple has reopened a thrift store together with some of the proceeds going to help those in need. “Twice blessed” is a continuation of the former store called “Second Blessings,” which used to be a thrift store and food bank before it went out of business in March when the owners retired. Now Brad and Janice Pence are displaying the open sign once again with the help of their church. The couple is selling everything from clothes to portraits to furniture with some of the money going back into the community to help feed the hungry.
WINCHESTER, KY
YMCA Central Kentucky holds water safety event for local youth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — As summer gets underway, one organization is making sure kids of all backgrounds are getting in on the fun. YMCA Central Kentucky is hosting a water safety event Monday for more than 50 Fayette County students who might not otherwise have access to a pool or swimming lessons.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
Blue Grass Airport installs new security scanners

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Big changes are coming to Blue Grass Airport. Three new state-of-the-art Computed Tomography (CT) Screening Technology are being installed at its security checkpoint. It is a part of a nationwide security upgrade. Installation should be completed by the Fourth of July weekend. But right...
LEXINGTON, KY
Cleanup continues in Millersburg after massive fire

MILLERSBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) – In Millersburg, the cleanup is underway after a massive fire wiped out several buildings in the city’s historic downtown on Wednesday. On Thursday smoke was still rising from the area, but despite the catastrophic damage, no one was seriously hurt. “We ended up...
MILLERSBURG, KY
4th of July events planned for Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Fourth of July events are officially planned for Lexington. The City of Lexington has events planned for Independence Day weekend, from Ice cream socials, music, a parade, the 46th annual Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run, and of course fireworks. These in-person celebrations come after...
LEXINGTON, KY
Protests held in Lexington after Roe v. Wade struck down

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision to striking down Roe v. Wade. This decision triggered Kentucky’s abortion law which means abortion providers could be charged with a Class D felony for performing abortions without a legal exemption. Shortly after the...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky firework safety 101: Remember these do’s and don’ts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – With all the preparation for Fourth of July festivities, there’s another element to prepare for, firework safety. Major Jessica Bowman with the Lexington Fire Department said, ‘If it goes and blows up, it’s illegal in Fayette County.”. However, fireworks safety tips...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Couple spots bear in southern Fayette Co. this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple had a beary cool encounter Monday night— and that rare sighting is garnering a lot of social media buzz. “Never, never, never in a million years. And so up close and personal,” said Teddy Emmerich. Teddy and David Emmerich are moving...
LEXINGTON, KY
TheDailyBeast

Kentucky’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ Quits Due to Homophobia

The man awarded 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year says he is leaving his high school teaching job due to homophobia and a lack of support from school admin, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports. Willie Carver Jr., who has been teaching for 17 years, said he’ll still work in education as an academic adviser for University of Kentucky students. “I also increasingly find that, as a queer person in K-12 education, I have been unable to do that work without facing discrimination, heartache, and being a part of systems that cause harm, though I am immensely proud of my brilliant, hardworking, and fierce colleagues who have and continue to change that system in defense of students,” Carver wrote in a Facebook post. At his job in Montgomery County, Carver said he and former students have been attacked by “vocal anti-LGBTQ extremists” during school board meetings and on social media, with no support from district officials. He even testified about the rampant anti-LGBT hate to a congressional subcommittee in May.
LEXINGTON, KY

