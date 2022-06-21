Alma Fishing Float Report

How can you not respect the lake trout? A potential goliath of a freshwater predator, the laker is a stunningly attractive creature—hard charging, typically delicious and a survivor of every conceivable calamity, from overfishing to environmental shifts to invasive species. And yet, inexplicably, the ancient, original Great Lakes cousin of the char (Salvelinus namaycush) remains rather an afterthought in many of its North country haunts. When fishing for salmon or walleyes or other species fall short, lake trout seem to always be there to take up the slack. In short, lake trout eagerly eat lures and provide some of the most active sport available, particularly in the coldwater months.

HOBBIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO