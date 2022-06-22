ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillips, WI

UPDATE: Suspect in Eau Claire County homicide investigation taken into custody

By TV6 News Team
WLUC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILLIPS, Wis. (WLUC) - According to the Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Philip Novak is back in custody and the search is over. At approximately midnight Wednesday, Novak was taken into custody...

www.uppermichiganssource.com

WEAU-TV 13

2 accused of mail theft in Eau Claire County, facing multiple charges

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are accused of mail theft in Eau Claire County. Court records show 50-year-old Erin Gaulke of Eau Claire is facing charges of theft of mail (30 or more pieces of mail) PTAC, as a party to a crime, concealing stolen property (<=$2500), PTAC, as a party to a crime, and misdemeanor theft, PTAC as party to a crime. Repeater of each offense.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Two-Vehicle Head-On Crash Results In Death Of Rusk County Man

CHIPPEWA COUNTY -- A 48-year-old man from Sheldon, Wisconsin, died following a head-on crash in Chippewa County, according to a press release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office submitted to DrydenWire.com. Press Release. Date and Time of Event: Thursday 06/23/2022 3:50am. Location of Event: State Highway 178 south of...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Hearing set for Wisconsin teen accused of killing Lily Peters

A Wisconsin teenager accused of killing a 10-year-old girl will find out in September whether he will stand trial. Chippewa County Circuit Judge Benjamin Lane on Friday scheduled a Sept. 1 preliminary hearing for the 14-year-old boy. That's the step in the criminal justice process where a judge determines if enough evidence exists to bind a defendant over for trial. The boy was charged April 27 with homicide and sexual assault in connection with the death of Iliana Peters, who was known as Lily. She was reported missing on April 24 in Chippewa Falls. Searchers found her body in the woods the next morning. According to court documents, the boy told investigators he strangled Lily and sexually assaulted her body.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Statewide alert issued for man missing in western Wisconsin

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. — A statewide missing endangered person alert is being issued for a man who was last seen more than a week ago in western Wisconsin. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Derek Joseph Stawarz has not been seen since the morning of June 14 at Lassek Court in the Township of Seymour, near Eau Claire. Stawarz is from Ettrick, in Trempealeau County.
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WEAU-TV 13

Cumberland man guilty of murder sentenced in Barron County Court

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man guilty of felony murder is sentenced in Barron County Court Thursday. Court records show 22-year-old Clayton Lauritsen of Cumberland, Wis. was found guilty due to guilty plea of felony murder in Feb. of 2022. Lauritsen was charged and found guilty in the death of...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

Hudson, Wis. Man Who Cut Off Ankle Monitor Is Found in Winona

(KWNO)- A Hudson, Wis. man who broke his probation and cut off his GPS ankle monitor has been located in Winona, police say. The man was identified as 41-year-old, Kenneth Seizemore. Seizemore was pulled over due to expired registration and incorrect plates on his vehicle. After learning his identity, officers...
WEAU-TV 13

Court hearing set for September 1 in Lily Peters homicide case

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The next court date in the Lily Peters homicide case is set. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for the afternoon of September 1 in Chippewa County Circuit Court from noon until 4:30 p.m. If more time is needed, the court would schedule additional time at...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

Single vehicle accident in Ellsworth

At about 9:17 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single vehicle crash with injury on 810th Street near Highway 10 in Ellsworth. Stacey Radunz, a 42-year-old from Hudson, was operating a 2007 Dodge Caravan southbound on 810th Street when he lost control and entered the west ditch.
ELLSWORTH, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after motorcycle crash in Pierce County

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Pierce County Wednesday evening. According to a media release by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on June 22 around 8:18 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorcycle crash on Highway 128 near 770th Avenue in Spring Valley, Wis. in Spring Lake Township.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

UPDATE: Missing Boater In Barron County Found

BARRON COUNTY — The missing person in Barron County has been found deceased, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office in a one sentence press release submitted to DrydenWire.com. Press Release. The victim in the drowning on Red Cedar Lake was located today and notification is being made...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

Man seriously injured in Rice Lake house fire

RICE LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 33-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital after he was severely burned during a house fire Wednesday evening, according to authorities. Myles Summer was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition as of Thursday morning, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Officials identify man’s body recovered from Red Cedar Lake

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are identifying the man’s body recovered from Red Cedar Lake after a man was reported to have gone missing Sunday evening. The body of 55-year-old Mitchell Farrell of Prescott was found Wednesday...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Man Arrested After High Speed Chase in Clark and Chippewa Counties

The Lake Hallie Police Department and Chippewa Falls Police Department was involved in a pursuit that ran through Clark and Chippewa Counties. Just before Noon on Monday, the Lake Hallie Police Department reported it was involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle from Clark County. The pursuit exited Highway 53 and started toward Chippewa Falls on W. River St.
WSAW

Wausau man identified as suspect in Clark, Chippewa County pursuit

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 27-year-old Wausau man has been identified as the suspect in a chase that involved multiple modes of travel. Around noon on Monday, a Lake Hallie Police officer received a call about a white Chrysler 300 driving erratically on Hwy 29. The officer learned that the vehicle had been stolen from Clark County. The officer attempted to stop the car, but the vehicle failed to stop and increased its’ speed.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Tomahawk man arrested in connection to storage unit break-ins, drug activity

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A Tomahawk man is under arrest after an extensive investigation linked him to various thefts, burglaries, and drug activity. On June 16, deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the Town of Bradley. Zachary Huston was taken into custody. According to a press release, authorities have linked Huston and other individuals to numerous storage unit break-ins and other thefts and burglaries in Lincoln, Price, Oneida, Marathon, and Taylor Counties. A number of stolen items were recovered during the search and were connected to cases spanning these jurisdictions.
TOMAHAWK, WI
cwbradio.com

Eau Claire Man Sentenced for Possession Charges

An Eau Claire man arrested after a search by the Augusta K9 Unit was sentenced in Eau Claire County Court. According to the Augusta Police Department, back in February of last year, a traffic stop occurred at the Kwik Trip on Otter Road in Eau Claire after officers noticed suspicious behavior from the driver and passenger.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Police Department Warns Residents About Scam

The Marshfield Police Department is warning Marshfield residents about a scam making the rounds. Several citizens from the city of Marshfield and surrounding areas are receiving texts on their phones from random numbers asking them to follow an attached link where, for a fee, they are being instructed to update their addresses.
MARSHFIELD, WI

