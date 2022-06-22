Fatality reported after a solo-vehicle crash on I-15 northeast of Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

On Tuesday morning, a rollover crash northeast of Las Vegas resulted in a fatality.

As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place on southbound Interstate 15, near mile marker 109, between Mesquite and Logandale. The early reports showed that the involved vehicle flipped over for reasons that are yet to be known.

According to the officials, the incident led to a fatality. No travel lanes were shut down as a result of the accident. The events that have led up to the crash remain unclear at this time. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

Source: 8 News Now