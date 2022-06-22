ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fatality reported after a solo-vehicle crash on I-15 northeast of Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

By Cindy Lee
 3 days ago
On Tuesday morning, a rollover crash northeast of Las Vegas resulted in a fatality.

As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place on southbound Interstate 15, near mile marker 109, between Mesquite and Logandale. The early reports showed that the involved vehicle flipped over for reasons that are yet to be known.

According to the officials, the incident led to a fatality. No travel lanes were shut down as a result of the accident. The events that have led up to the crash remain unclear at this time. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

June 22, 2022

Source: 8 News Now

43-year-old John Holmes killed after a two-vehicle collision in North Las Vegas valley (North Las Vegas, NV)

Authorities identified 43-year-old John Holmes as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident on Wednesday in North Las Vegas valley. The fatal car crash took place a little before 10:30 p.m. on Carey Avenue near Rancho and Simmons Street. According to the investigation reports, Holmes’ Cadillac slammed into a tractor trailer that was turning onto Carey. Holmes succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The incident did not lead to any other injuries.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
35-year-old Samantha Ann Trattler died after a car crash in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

Authorities identified 35-year-old Samantha Ann Trattler as the woman who lost her life following a traffic collision early Wednesday morning in Las Vegas. The fatal car accident took place at about 3:30 a.m. near Charleston Boulevard and Hualapai Way. The preliminary report showed that a 2020 Ford Expedition was heading northbound on Hualapai approaching the curve when it veered off the road and crashed into a block wall.
LAS VEGAS, NV
