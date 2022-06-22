Temperatures in and around Tallahassee could get close to record territory

In 1918, as a war raged around the world, a young Jefferson County son gave his life on a foreign battlefield far away, across the Atlantic Ocean. His name was Otto Walker. Born July 29, 1894 in Aucilla, Otto was the third of ten children of John and Sarah Walker. He was raised in the Elizabeth neighborhood of Aucilla. Those who knew him described him as tall and slender, with blue eyes and light hair. He worked with his father on the family farm until America entered World War I.

