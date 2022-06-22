ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temperatures in and around Tallahassee could get close to record territory

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The relentless hot temperatures won’t be going away anytime soon in the Big Bend and South Georgia. In fact, temperatures on Wednesday could rival a record of 103°F that...

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gadsden, Jefferson, Leon, Wakulla by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Gadsden; Jefferson; Leon; Wakulla The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Wakulla County in Big Bend of Florida Eastern Gadsden County in Big Bend of Florida Jefferson County in Big Bend of Florida Leon County in Big Bend of Florida Southeastern Decatur County in southwestern Georgia Southern Grady County in southwestern Georgia Southwestern Thomas County in south central Georgia * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 551 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tallahassee, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Monticello, Tallahassee, Havana, Midway, Woodville, Quincy, Florida State University, Tallahassee Comm College, Doak Campbell Stadium, Florida A And M, Wakulla, Attapulgus, Lake Bradford, Alma, Cody, Wakulla Springs, Florence, Laingkat, Calvary and Tallahassee Mall. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Grady, Thomas by NWS

DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Wetter pattern is finally here

Yesterday, Albany was 1° shy of a record high. It was the warmest day since July 1st, 2012. Valdosta got to 102°, its warmest day in 3 years. Tifton got to 101, its warmest day in 11 years (or June 15th, 2011). Moultrie got to 100 degrees for the first time since June 7th, 2011.
ALBANY, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Baker, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
WALB 10

Warmest day in a decade

We’re in store for another day of record or near record heat across South Georgia. Yesterday Albany got to 102, Americus to 104, Thomasville and Moultrie to 99°. Today it’ll be slightly warmer with slightly more humidity. Heat advisories are in effect for all of our counties...
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee firefighter recalls responding to Surfside condo collapse

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It has been one year since 98 people were killed in a condominium collapse in Surfside. Lieutenant Angel Guzman with the Tallahassee Fire Department was one of nearly 25 firefighters dispatched from the department to aid the seven other urban search and rescue teams for the state.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtvy.com

Sneads, Florida man wanted on charges in Tri-State area arrested

SNEADS, Fla. (WTVY) - A Florida man wanted on numerous felony warrants in the Tri-State area was arrested Friday. At 9:27 a.m. on June 24, officers on patrol in the area of Gloster Avenue and Highway 90 in Sneads, Florida observed Todd Will Herring seating in a vehicle in front of a local business.
SNEADS, FL
L. Cane

How to Get into Florida's State Parks for Free

Florida is partially known for its natural bounty. From its beaches to its forests to its preserves and refuges, Florida has much to offer for nature lovers or people who just want a scenic place to hike, bird watch, snorkel, kayak, tube, or swim, to name just a few possible activities.
FLORIDA STATE
ecbpublishing.com

Florida’s Forgotten Son? The Story of Otto M. Walker

In 1918, as a war raged around the world, a young Jefferson County son gave his life on a foreign battlefield far away, across the Atlantic Ocean. His name was Otto Walker. Born July 29, 1894 in Aucilla, Otto was the third of ten children of John and Sarah Walker. He was raised in the Elizabeth neighborhood of Aucilla. Those who knew him described him as tall and slender, with blue eyes and light hair. He worked with his father on the family farm until America entered World War I.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

SCOTUS Roe v. Wade ruling protesters take over Florida State Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of protesters took to Florida’s State Capitol building Friday evening in opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade. The protesters are very passionate for their cause, and said they’re looking to fight now before more changes are made....
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Watch Dog says Gillum charges ‘black eye’ to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A nonpartisan research institute and government watch dog calls the federal indictment of former Tallahassee mayor, and former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum a “black eye” to the city. Research director with Integrity Florida, Ben Wilcox, said he believed some of Gillum’s conduct for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wbrc.com

Man credits pregnant dog for $2M lottery win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A dog in Florida is living up to the adage of being her owner’s best friend. Leonard Linton says he’s now a millionaire because of his pregnant dachshund named Ivy. According to the Florida Lottery, Linton took a different and quicker route...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crawfordville native to compete in Miss Florida

Tia Unsell, 23, of Crawfordville, will be competing June 22 to 25 at the 86th Miss Florida Scholarship Competition in Lakeland. Currently, Unsell holds the title of Miss Wekiva Springs and was crowned the first ever back in November of 2021. She will be competing in four mandatory phases of...
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL
10NEWS

Florida woman drowns after getting caught in rip current

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A woman drowned Saturday evening after she was caught in a rip current on Florida's east coast. The 68-year-old from Cocoa Beach went out into an unguarded area of the beach around 8 p.m. when she and other people began to struggle in the water, according to WKMG-TV, citing the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.
WCTV

Children’s Home Society of Florida hosting teddy bear drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Children’s Home Society of Florida is holding a teddy bear drive through the end of June. The organization says all stuffed animals donated to the drive will go to children who have suffered abuse. CHS’ child protection team will distribute the toys to kids...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

TPD investigating overnight shooting on Conklin Street

Following their performance for "Arts for Autism" on Broadway, the Young Actors Theatre of Tallahassee joined the WCTV set to share their talent. Young Actors Theatre shares their experience performing on Broadway in 'Arts for Autism'. Updated: 3 hours ago. Several performers from the Young Actors Theatre joined the WCTV...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

