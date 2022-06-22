ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

James ‘Jim’ Wollner

Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames “Jim” Wollner, 74, of West Bend returned to his Pa and Ma unexpectedly on Saturday June 18, 2022, over Father’s Day weekend. Jim is a member of St. Augustine Church in the Town of Trenton. Jim was born September 19, 1947, in West Bend. West...

www.gmtoday.com

Greater Milwaukee Today

Dayton R. ‘Ray’ Mounts

Sept. 8, 1943 - June 12, 2022. Dayton R. “Ray” Mounts, age 78, passed away at his home in Oconomowoc on Sunday, June 12, 2022. He was born on September 8, 1943, to Dayton and Lorraine (Hoffman) Mounts in San Antonio. Ray is survived by his wife, Sandra;...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

James C. Herian, 39

James Herian of West Bend passed to a better world Tuesday, June 14, 2022. He was 39 years old. James was born in Milwaukee on June 29, 1982, son of David and Gina (Verish) Herian. He grew up in Port Washington with his eight siblings and attended local schools, graduating from Port Washington High School with the Class of 2000. He continued his education and earned an Associate degree from MATC in Automotive Repair.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Donald G. Burhop, 87

Donald was born on April 23, 1935, in the Town of Grafton to Edmund and Frieda (Kreuter) Burhop. He was born in the house where he has resided the past 87 years. He died on June 21, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee, following minor heart surgery. Donald was an only child. He attended Ulao School, a one-room schoolhouse, through 8th grade, and then graduated in 1953 from Grafton High School. In 1956 he married his classmate, Shirley Gosewehr. Shirley died in 2014. Donald and Shirley had two daughters, Jeanine of Cedarburg, and Debbie (Frank Remington) of Madison. He is further survived by four grandsons, Frank J. (Jennifer), Andy, Patrick and Michael, and a great-granddaughter, Savannah. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Cedar Creek Estates to add 125 homes in Slinger

SLINGER — The Slinger Village Board this week approved two items for the development project called Cedar Creek Estates, which is set to bring 125 new single-family homes into the village. The Village Board met Monday, during which Village Administrator Margaret Wilber said the final plat for the subdivision,...
SLINGER, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Woman killed in Cedarburg crash Friday morning

CEDARBURG — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident in downtown Cedarburg Friday morning, according to Cedarburg police. Police and Cedarburg Fire/Rescue responded at approximately 7:37 a.m. to the accident which occurred at the intersection of Bridge Road and Saint John Avenue in the city of Cedarburg. Initial...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bear killed on Interstate 43 this morning

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A black bear was struck and killed at approximately 1:09 a.m. this morning on Interstate 43 at the Hales Corners interchange. The incident occurred in Milwaukee County between Greenfield, Milwaukee and Hales Corners — east of New Berlin. According to James Burnett III, director, public...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bands on the Beach returns Friday

OCONOMOWOC — The Bands on the Beach concert series is scheduled for Friday with the Love Monkeys set to perform. Starting at 7:15 p.m. Friday, the concert is held in the band shell on City Beach. Other bands and dates this summer are Boot Jack Road on July 8, 5 Card Studs on July 22, The Orange Whips on Aug. 5 and The Decade on Aug. 26.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bonnie L. Luedtke, 74

Bonnie L. Luedtke (nee Fakes) passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the age of 74. She was the beloved wife of the late James O. “Pinky.” She was the loving mother of Krissy and Kevin Luedtke; proud grandma of Toby, Jaxon and Oscar. She was dear sister of JoAnn (Rick) Bergin, Judy (Kevin) Larson, Diane (JC) Van Vessem; and fond sister-in-law of Carol (the late Elroy) Depies. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
THIENSVILLE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Sonrisa demolition makes room for townhomes

GRAFTON — The long history of the property at 2185 Wisconsin Ave. in Grafton will take a new turn, with the demolition of the restaurant, formerly McCormick’s Supper Club, Senor Luna and Sonrisa. The property is zoned as a planned unit development. PUD zoning is often used to...
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha's Mad Steintist announces closure this Saturday

WAUKESHA — The popular downtown Waukesha bar Mad Steintist, which is known for providing patrons with live music from musicians and DJs, announced it is permanently closing down at the end of the month. According to a Wednesday Facebook post: “We would have officially announced this much sooner, but...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wisconsin Planned Parenthood halts abortions after ruling

MADISON, Wis. — Planned Parenthood in Wisconsin immediately halted all scheduled abortions at its clinics in Madison, Milwaukee and Sheboygan following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling striking down the Roe v. Wade decision on Friday. Wisconsin has an 1849 law that bans abortion, except to save the life...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mukwonago’s Castle Community expansion nearing completion

MUKWONAGO — With the expansion of the Birchrock Castle Community by Castle Senior Living scheduled to be finished in mid-July and residents expected to be accepted for occupancy in early to mid-August, village officials are reflecting on housing trends and demand in the community. The Birchrock Castle Community, which...
MUKWONAGO, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County Business Alliance visits Habitat Aeroshade site, continues support for new subdivision

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha County Business Alliance was recently onsite with representatives from Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin’s office, the city of Waukesha, United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County and Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County to visit the site of Habitat’s recently announced project – the redevelopment of a 3.58 acres of property in Waukesha to build 16 single-family homes and 2 duplexes over three years.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Strawberry Festival returns to Cedarburg

CEDARBURG — After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, Festivals of Cedarburg is welcoming back Strawberry Festival for its 37th year in downtown Cedarburg Saturday and Sunday. Strawberry Festival will continue on much as it has in the past, according to a press release, with thousands of fest-goers browsing...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Michels: ‘We can’t take it anymore’

HARTFORD — Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels said he will prioritize election integrity, crime and educational reform during a Thursday gathering with local supporters and interested citizens. Common Sense Citizens of Washington County hosted Michels, a Republican candidate for governor, at their meeting Thursday night at Mueller’s Linden Inn.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Kids destroy items at store on Sunset Dr.

6:36 p.m. Wednesday — A caller in the 1100 block of West Sunset Drive reported a group of three kids were stealing items and destroying things in a store. Police could not substantiate that anything was stolen. The kids were returned home to their parents and advised. Read the...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

A Complex Duplex Conversion

While kitchen and bath remodels are commonplace, it’s not often that rooms take on new identities. But that was the case when a Whitefish Bay duplex was converted to a single-family home for a busy family of six. The homeowners had purchased the 1927 Tudor home after they were...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Sheriff’s Office looking for witnesses to fatal Richfield car crash

RICHFIELD — A 30-year-old Mayville resident and her one-year-old son died in a multi-vehicle car crash in Richfield Wednesday morning at the intersection of State Highway 164 and Elmwood Road. The fatalities are the sixth and seventh traffic fatalities of 2022 in Washington County, according to a press release...
RICHFIELD, WI

