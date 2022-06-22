ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adell, WI

Richard ‘Dick’ Baker

Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard “Dick” Baker Passed peacefully on June 17, 2022, at the Clement J. Zablocki VAMC, at the age of 78. Richard was born in Milwaukee, the son of the late Robert and Luella Baker. He graduated from Custer High School, and worked at Pabst Brewery, and later at Kreilkamp Trucking in...

www.gmtoday.com

Greater Milwaukee Today

Tyler E. Pasdera

Tyler E. Pasdera found peace on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at age 46. Loving father of Stella, Grace and Joey Pasdera. Dearest son of Wayne and Shelly Pasdera. Loving brother of Trever (Michelle) Pasdera and Travis (Tammy) Pasdera. Fond uncle to Cheyenne, Kyra, Angelina and Brett Pasdera. Great-uncle of Audrey. Also survived by the mother of his children, Molly. Further survived by other family, friends, devoted staff of Boomers, past and present and cherished customers.
PEWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Patricia A. Duernberger

May 24, 1936 - June 21, 2022. Patricia A. Duernberger, nee Palt, of West Bend, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at her home with her husband at her side at the age of 86 years. She was born on May 24, 1936, in the city of West Bend, the daughter of the late Charles and Lucille “Tudy” (nee Miller) Palt.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Juan ‘John’ F. Hernandez

Juan “John” F. Hernandez, a longtime Waukesha resident died on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the age of 75. He was born in Waukesha on September 3, 1946 the son of Francisco and Marciana (Robledo) Hernandez. John was a hard worker and owned a bar in downtown Waukesha, Gail’s Place and Johnny’s on Main, where he met many people over the years. He loved to play the lottery and pull tabs but most of all enjoyed his family and friends.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Todd Anthony Doll

Todd Anthony Doll, age 56, of Hartland, passed away unexpectedly June 18, 2022. Todd loved going hunting, fishing and four-wheeling up north at the cabin where he made many memories with family and friends. His smile, the twinkle in his blue eyes, and his big heart of gold will be forever missed.
HARTLAND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Dayton R. ‘Ray’ Mounts

Sept. 8, 1943 - June 12, 2022. Dayton R. “Ray” Mounts, age 78, passed away at his home in Oconomowoc on Sunday, June 12, 2022. He was born on September 8, 1943, to Dayton and Lorraine (Hoffman) Mounts in San Antonio. Ray is survived by his wife, Sandra;...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bonnie L. Luedtke, 74

Bonnie L. Luedtke (nee Fakes) passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the age of 74. She was the beloved wife of the late James O. “Pinky.” She was the loving mother of Krissy and Kevin Luedtke; proud grandma of Toby, Jaxon and Oscar. She was dear sister of JoAnn (Rick) Bergin, Judy (Kevin) Larson, Diane (JC) Van Vessem; and fond sister-in-law of Carol (the late Elroy) Depies. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
THIENSVILLE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Beatrice Louise Edgette

Beatrice Louise Edgette, 95, peacefully passed away on June 15, 2022. Beatrice was born on April 29, 1927, in Highland Park, Illinois, to George and Myrtle Weiss. After graduating high school in Chicago, she attended Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois, to pursue her lifelong career of teaching. Before graduating, she met the love of her life, Gene Edgette, in the little town of Lake Nebagamon, Wisconsin, and they married on August 23, 1949. They both continued to pursue their careers in education, and had four children together. Beatrice and Gene moved to Pewaukee in 1951, where they raised their family and she lived until her passing. She taught first grade for 40 years in Hartland. During her life, Beatrice was a charter member in her church, Faith Springs, and was active on the Lay Council for Pewaukee Food Pantry. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, was passionate about her basket weaving, knitted preemie blankets for the local hospital, was an avid reader and part of a book club, a pen pal with local elementary school children, and was always looking for ways to help other people. Her love of travel never stopped, even in her 90s, and her positive spirit would light up a room when she walked in.
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Donald G. Burhop, 87

Donald was born on April 23, 1935, in the Town of Grafton to Edmund and Frieda (Kreuter) Burhop. He was born in the house where he has resided the past 87 years. He died on June 21, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee, following minor heart surgery. Donald was an only child. He attended Ulao School, a one-room schoolhouse, through 8th grade, and then graduated in 1953 from Grafton High School. In 1956 he married his classmate, Shirley Gosewehr. Shirley died in 2014. Donald and Shirley had two daughters, Jeanine of Cedarburg, and Debbie (Frank Remington) of Madison. He is further survived by four grandsons, Frank J. (Jennifer), Andy, Patrick and Michael, and a great-granddaughter, Savannah. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

James C. Herian, 39

James Herian of West Bend passed to a better world Tuesday, June 14, 2022. He was 39 years old. James was born in Milwaukee on June 29, 1982, son of David and Gina (Verish) Herian. He grew up in Port Washington with his eight siblings and attended local schools, graduating from Port Washington High School with the Class of 2000. He continued his education and earned an Associate degree from MATC in Automotive Repair.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bands on the Beach returns Friday

OCONOMOWOC — The Bands on the Beach concert series is scheduled for Friday with the Love Monkeys set to perform. Starting at 7:15 p.m. Friday, the concert is held in the band shell on City Beach. Other bands and dates this summer are Boot Jack Road on July 8, 5 Card Studs on July 22, The Orange Whips on Aug. 5 and The Decade on Aug. 26.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wild Ones: Vintage Motorcycle Rally

Come celebrate Harley-Davidson’s unrivaled motorcycle heritage with a vintage 1940s-style motorcycle rally at the H-D Museum. In partnership with The Knucklehead Company’s Annual Reunion features an antique motorcycle ride-in show and the AMCA Badger Heritage Chapter hosts authentic motorcycle field games and NEW ‘Badger Boneyard Swap Meet’ vintage motorcycle swap meet with ALL proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish Foundation of Wisconsin. PLUS the High Voltage Milwaukee Shovelhead Reunion – Shovelhead Run Poker Run & Mama Tried / Flat Out Friday Boonie Bike Races.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Strawberry Festival

An annual celebration of the fruit of the season located in downtown Historic Cedarburg hosting unique shopping, children’s activities, food, music and of course, all things strawberry!. We are excited to welcome Strawberry Festival back to Cedarburg!s. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, The Festivals of Cedarburg Board...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Strawberry Festival returns to Cedarburg

CEDARBURG — After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, Festivals of Cedarburg is welcoming back Strawberry Festival for its 37th year in downtown Cedarburg Saturday and Sunday. Strawberry Festival will continue on much as it has in the past, according to a press release, with thousands of fest-goers browsing...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

A Complex Duplex Conversion

While kitchen and bath remodels are commonplace, it’s not often that rooms take on new identities. But that was the case when a Whitefish Bay duplex was converted to a single-family home for a busy family of six. The homeowners had purchased the 1927 Tudor home after they were...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha's Mad Steintist announces closure this Saturday

WAUKESHA — The popular downtown Waukesha bar Mad Steintist, which is known for providing patrons with live music from musicians and DJs, announced it is permanently closing down at the end of the month. According to a Wednesday Facebook post: “We would have officially announced this much sooner, but...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Sonrisa demolition makes room for townhomes

GRAFTON — The long history of the property at 2185 Wisconsin Ave. in Grafton will take a new turn, with the demolition of the restaurant, formerly McCormick’s Supper Club, Senor Luna and Sonrisa. The property is zoned as a planned unit development. PUD zoning is often used to...
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Cedar Creek Estates to add 125 homes in Slinger

SLINGER — The Slinger Village Board this week approved two items for the development project called Cedar Creek Estates, which is set to bring 125 new single-family homes into the village. The Village Board met Monday, during which Village Administrator Margaret Wilber said the final plat for the subdivision,...
SLINGER, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Consistency the key for Indians golf

The Kewaskum boys golf team season saw plenty of growth throughout the season according to head coach Casey Scheel. Scheel said that at the start of the season the team had some higher expectations than what they were putting forth earlier in the year. “But the growth that we showed...
KEWASKUM, WI

