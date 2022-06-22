Prince-Mont swim season underway

Swimmers from across Southern Maryland dove back into the pool on Saturday morning for the start of the annual Prince-Mont Swim League and several of then literally picked up where they left off last winter.

In a Division A meet that they hosted, the Hawthorne Country Club Gators upended the visiting Prince George’s Pool Killer Whales 331-241, courtesy of several familiar faces who have also enjoyed solid high school careers at La Plata and McDonough. HCC swimmers captured 29 individual events and three of five relays to boast a comfortable victory on Saturday morning.

Last February, Hawthorne swimmer Addy Donnick put the finishing touches on her sophomore season at La Plata by capturing the 2A State title in the 100-yard backstroke in meet record fashion. Saturday morning marked her first competition since then and the rising Warriors’ junior appeared full recovered from a torn labrum when she won a trio of individual events and also swam the opening leg of the Gators’ 200-meter medley relay (2:10.20) that won by 25 seconds.

“It really felt great just to be back in the pool,” said Donnick, who captured the 15-18 girls’ 100 free (59.70), the 50 backstroke (30.53) and the 100 individual medley (1:08.40) in HCC pool record fashion. “This was my first meet back since the state championship meet last February. I really want to break my own record in the 50 back and get the 100 free record.”

Donnick, McDonough graduate Alexandra Tompkins, recent La Plata graduate Emma French and rising Warriors’ senior Kaeleigh Cupples, combined to take the 200 medley relay. Tompkins would also later win the 15-18 girls’ 50 breaststroke (36.07) and 50 butterfly (31.81), while Cupples was second to Tompkins in the 50 breast and second to Donnick in the 50 back.

Hawthorne’s younger female group also played a key role in the lopsided victory. Isla Carbone captured the 9-10 girls’ 25 fly (18.20) and 50 free (35.89); Cambree Rose prevailed in the 11-12 girls’ 50 fly (35.87), Maisy Carbone won the girls’ 8-under 25 free (21.90), Olivia Patrylo edged Rose to take the 11-12 girls’ 50 free (31.83) then later won the 50 breast (44.82), Amelia Weilke captured the 13-14 girls’ 50 free (32.19), Maddie Barry won the girls’ 8-under 25 breast (29.09), Audrey Payne took the 9-10 girls’ 25 back (20.47) and Mary Catherine MacMillan captured the 11-12 girls’ 50 back (40.33).

Hawthorne’s male swimmers also played a key role in the Gators’ comfortable victory over the Killer Whales. Clinton Cupples, Cole Rapczynski, Gavin Abelende and Nathan Todd opened the meet by combining to take the boys’ 18-under 200 medley relay (2:00.02) and later added individual tallies to their performance.

Abelende took the 15-18 boys’ 50 fly (28.14), then later won the 100 free (55.76) in pool record clocking and completed a triple by taking the 100 IM (1:06.95). Rapczynski captured the 15-18 boys’ 50 breast (34.76), while Cupples prevailed in the 15-18 boys’ 50 back (32.51).

Jackson Donnick won the 13-14 boys’ 50 free (27.82), and later prevailed in the 100 IM (1:12.39). Elias Russell took the 13-14 boys’ 50 breast (36.07), Kylen Russell captured the 9-10 boys’ 25 back (21.69), Trey Tompkins won the 13-14 boys’ 50 back (32.97).

In other Prince-Mont meets involving local teams, Smallwood Village (1-0) edged Greenbelt Municipal, 285-275 and Indian Head (1-0) defeated Pointer Ridge, 261-216. The Waves of Westlake dropped a narrow, 252-250 decision to Theresa Banks, Kings Landing (0-1) suffered a 258-222 setback to Russett, while Bannister was overmatched by Brandywine, 320-142. This weekend Hawthorne will host Whitehall Pool & Tennis, Kings Landing will travel to Greenbelt Municipal, Smallwood Village will host Montpelier, Indian Head will host Accoceek, Westlake Village (0-1) will travel to Green View and Bannister will welcome Temple Hills.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews