Female injured in White Marsh shooting

Baltimore County Police detectives in the department’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a shooting incident that left a White Marsh female injured, officials said.

On June 16 at approximately 7:15 p.m., BCPD received a call for a shooting to which officers responded to the intersection of Leidan Road and Arnham Road in White Marsh where they discovered a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

She was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition, authorities said.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information about the incident or individuals involved is asked to contact law enforcement at 410-307-2020.

Callers have the option of remaining anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000 when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers “that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses.”

Anonymous tips may be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland by phone (1-866-756-2587), online or through mobile link.

New York man charged with 1st-degree rape in Dundalk

A man who reportedly went on a crime spree that began in New York City and ended in Baltimore County has been arrested by local law enforcement officials.

Baltimore County Police’s Special Victims Unit detectives have arrested Subhan Zaib, 26, on first-degree rape charges on June 15, officials said, after allegedly sexually assaulting and robbing a victim in the area of Shipping Place in Dundalk.

According to reports, the incident occurred after Zaib saw a woman outside Walgreens near the town’s Veterans Park on June 14. He is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center as detectives are still seeking information from anyone who might have “been in contact” with Zaib, police said.

The Dundalk incident comes after a series of alleged crimes that spanned 11 days between three New York City boroughs, including second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon among others. Zaib was arrested and released five times over the course of the 11-day spree, reports say, prior to his arrival in Baltimore County.

Anyone with additional information related to the incident is asked to contact Baltimore County’s Crimes Special Victim’s Unit at 410-887-2223.