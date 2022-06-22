Raiders TE Darren Waller Speaks on Coach’s Winning Approach on Offense

Las Vegas Raiders tight end is buying Head Coach Josh McDaniels’ implementation of winning.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller stands behind the culture change happening in Las Vegas.

Waller, who appeared on the Jim Rome Show, said a few words about the impact Josh McDaniels has had on the team since taking over as the new head coach this offseason.

“I noticed the change from the jump,” Waller told Jim Rome of how McDaniels is running the offseason. “Just a very intense approach, to not only winning, but just the process of it, and how early it starts, and how much of a commitment it is, and how detailed you have to be in the process of it.”

Waller says McDaniels has imported an approach from New England that is getting noticed right away in Las Vegas.

McDaniels is coming from a winning culture in New England, where he won six Super Bowl championships as an assistant and offensive coordinator.

After doing it the Patriot way for many years, he’s come over to Las Vegas for a second chance as a head coach.

“When people like that talk and share about the process, you listen and you buy in,” Waller said.

The process has been stricter, more professional, and of course, in his own way.

It has not been the Patriot way, as McDaniels has learned from his mistakes and over the years studied under one of the best modern-day coaches, Bill Belichick.

In his second opportunity as a head coach, he is making sure he’s doing things the right way.

The vibe around the team couldn’t be better in Las Vegas.

“They’ve been honest, they’ve been challenging us in creating a high standard for what we do, and I feel like that’s not going to do anything but bring out the best in people,” Waller added.

The Raiders have made an adequate amount of changes across the entire roster in hopes of taking this team back to glory and replicating some of the recent success back in Las Vegas.

In a loaded AFC West, the Raiders will compete for a returning spot in the playoffs and Waller believes McDaniels is the right coach who could take them there.

