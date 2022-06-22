ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Raiders TE Darren Waller Speaks on Coach’s Winning Approach on Offense

By Jairo Alvarado
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t2XNs_0gILsM3000

Las Vegas Raiders tight end is buying Head Coach Josh McDaniels’ implementation of winning.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller stands behind the culture change happening in Las Vegas.

Waller, who appeared on the Jim Rome Show, said a few words about the impact Josh McDaniels has had on the team since taking over as the new head coach this offseason.

“I noticed the change from the jump,” Waller told Jim Rome of how McDaniels is running the offseason. “Just a very intense approach, to not only winning, but just the process of it, and how early it starts, and how much of a commitment it is, and how detailed you have to be in the process of it.”

Waller says McDaniels has imported an approach from New England that is getting noticed right away in Las Vegas.

McDaniels is coming from a winning culture in New England, where he won six Super Bowl championships as an assistant and offensive coordinator.

After doing it the Patriot way for many years, he’s come over to Las Vegas for a second chance as a head coach.

“When people like that talk and share about the process, you listen and you buy in,” Waller said.

The process has been stricter, more professional, and of course, in his own way.

It has not been the Patriot way, as McDaniels has learned from his mistakes and over the years studied under one of the best modern-day coaches, Bill Belichick.

In his second opportunity as a head coach, he is making sure he’s doing things the right way.

The vibe around the team couldn’t be better in Las Vegas.

“They’ve been honest, they’ve been challenging us in creating a high standard for what we do, and I feel like that’s not going to do anything but bring out the best in people,” Waller added.

The Raiders have made an adequate amount of changes across the entire roster in hopes of taking this team back to glory and replicating some of the recent success back in Las Vegas.

In a loaded AFC West, the Raiders will compete for a returning spot in the playoffs and Waller believes McDaniels is the right coach who could take them there.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
City
Paradise, NV
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning’s high school coach explains why QB chose Texas

Arch Manning surprised some people on Thursday when he announced his commitment to Texas, but it sounds like the star quarterback’s high school coach saw it coming. Manning chose Texas and Steve Sarkisian over several other top programs, including Georgia, Alabama and Clemson. Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Sarkisian “earned” the commitment from Manning. Stewart also credited Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee for his role in recruiting Arch.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Rome
Deadline

Tony Siragusa Dies: Super Bowl Winner, Former Fox Sports NFL Analyst & TV Host Was 55

Click here to read the full article. Tony Siragusa, the hulking former NFL defensive tackle who won a Super Bowl with the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, co-hosted the TV series Man Caves and was an NFL sideline analyst at Fox Sports, has died. He was 55. The news was shared on social media by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, but he did not provide details. Full of personality and nicknamed “The Goose” during his 12 NFL seasons, Siragusa was part of the Ravens defense that was considered among the greatest of all time. He began his career the Colts, making the 1990...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Vince Young Has 2-Word Reaction To Arch Manning News

21 years ago Vince Young became the most-hyped player in history to commit to the University of Texas. With Arch Manning making that same commitment today, the Longhorns legend had some brief thoughts. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Young had just two words for the newly-minted Longhorns quarterback. "Hook Em,"...
AUSTIN, TX
Yardbarker

Browns Fans React To Former Player Signing With Steelers

The Browns will get a chance to play a familiar face twice next season. Free agent Larry Ogunjobi, who played defensive tackle for Cleveland for four seasons between 2017 and 2021, recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Ogunjobi lined up at defensive tackle for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football
The Spun

Mike Tomlin On Antonio Brown: NFL World Reacts

Antonio Brown has recently gone on-record that he'd like to retire a Pittsburgh Steeler. But Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shot that down real quick. Appearing on "The Pivot" podcast, Tomlin was asked about the potential of AB returning to Pittsburgh. Needless to say, Brown shouldn't hold his breath. “Y’all...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Breaking: Former NFL Star Tony Siragusa Dead At 55

Former NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa has passed away at the age of 55. Jamal Lewis, who played alongside Siragusa on the Baltimore Ravens' 2000 championship squad, confirmed his former teammate's death to TMZ Sports. The news comes on the same day that linebacker Jaylen Ferguson was confirmed dead. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Has Request For 2 NFL Teams

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders had a message for two AFC East teams on Thursday. Actually, it was a message directed at the NFLPA player reps for the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, who Deion wants to speak with for some reason. "I need the players that’s...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

3 Florida Football Players Are No Longer On The Team

As the Florida Gators prepare for the upcoming college football season, they do so in their first year under head coach Billy Napier. Napier is wasting no time getting the roster in shape either. According to new report, the former Louisiana head coach removed three players from the roster this week.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Ravens legend Tony Siragusa dies at 55 years old

The Baltimore Ravens are mourning the loss of a franchise legend on Wednesday after it was reported that Tony Siragusa had passed away at age 55. TMZ Sports broke the news of Siragusa’s death, having confirmed the news through former Ravens running back Jamal Lewis. NFL legend Tony Siragusa has died at 55 years old, […] The post Ravens legend Tony Siragusa dies at 55 years old appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy