The Township's Annual Road Program will begin on Monday, June 27th! Mill and overlay work will begin on the designated roads listed below. The mill and overlay work is expected to take approximately one week. Township Line Road is the first road scheduled and then each road after will be completed over the course of the week. All work and timelines are contingent upon weather conditions. The ultra-thin bonding course will be completed later in the summer.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO