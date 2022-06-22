ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, IA

Richland Community Club Fireworks Display is July 2nd

By John Bain
kciiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Richland Community Club will present a fireworks display on Saturday July 2. A local band will be performing and local baseball and softball teams...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

kciiradio.com

Happy 150th to Riverside

Along with Trekfest, the City of Riverside is celebrating its Sesquicentennial this weekend. Co Coordinator of the 150th Committee Christine Kirkwood encourages visitors of Riverside to stop in at the Voyage Home Museum while in town. Along with seeing Star Trek exhibits, Kirkwood adds there is Riverside history to be...
RIVERSIDE, IA
kciiradio.com

The Washington County Riverboat Foundation has announced its 2nd Quarter Municipal Grants

The Washington County Riverboat Foundation in 2021 distributed approximately $1,187,000 to eight cities in Washington County, and has awarded approximately $13,488,000 in total for municipal grants since the opening of the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in 2006. The program distributes the revenues directly to the cities in Washington County based on population.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Memorial Golf Tournament at the Kalona Golf Club Tuesday

The 14th annual Short Peterseim Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Tuesday, June 28 at the Kalona Golf Club and will benefit Hospice of Washington County. Golfers of all skill levels are welcome to participate with the format being a four person best shot with $280 registration for a team of four. Prizes will also be awarded to the top three finishers, longest putt and shortest to the pin.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

A Updated More Accessible Park to Debut in Riverside

A new more inclusive Railroad Park in Riverside will be unveiled Friday at 5:00pm featuring a new soft fall surface for the playground, expanded handicap accessibility, and a walking trail around the entire perimeter. The Washington County Riverboat Foundation recently awarded a $100,044 grant for the playground and the rain garden.
RIVERSIDE, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Richland, IA
kciiradio.com

Third Annual Mayor’s Cruise is Saturday

Kalona Mayor Mark Robe is hosting a classic car cruise Saturday, June 25. Along with the Corn Country Cruisers and Classy Chassis Car Clubs, the Mayor invites other car enthusiasts to join in the fun. Participants should line up at the Sinclair Tractor lot at 4:30 p.m. with an anticipated...
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Conservation Center Ponders Updating Displays

The Washington County Conservation Center is looking to update its current displays.The displays have been in place since 2018. The displays are educational while still being engaging allowing visitors to touch and feel and interact with. One of the features that is specifically being assessed is the live turtle display.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
#Softball
1057kokz.com

Three Dog Night Ticket Winners

They each won a pair of tickets to see Three Dog Night at the Paramount Theatre September 23rd. Thanks to everyone for entering, tickets for the show are on sale now, just check out the concert page for more details.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Softball Falls to CCA and Marion, Summer Teams Host Fort Madison Tonight

It was an uptick in competition for the Washington softball team the last couple nights and the Demons were tripped up in a pair of contests. No. 3 in 4A Clear Creek Amana (22-3) came to town on Tuesday and the Demons kept it close, but couldn’t get the bats going in a 5-0 loss. Bella Salazar pitched for the orange and black surrendering five runs on 14 hits and striking out five. The offense scattered four singles and was only allowed one free pass. Game two of the doubleheader was cancelled due to lightning.
WASHINGTON, IA
ktvo.com

Ottumwa woman receives 30-year service award from Gov. Kim Reynolds

OTTUMWA, Iowa — On June 8, the board president for Wapello County Conservation, Marsha Parker, was awarded with a 30-year service award during the governor's Volunteer Awards Ceremony. Parker been with the organization for 32 years and said she never expected to get an award like this, especially from...
OTTUMWA, IA
News Break
Politics
kciiradio.com

Mid-Prairie Board Talks Bond Business Monday

The Mid-Prairie School Board will meet in regular session Monday. In financial notes, they will discus $12.7 million worth of school infrastructure sales, service and use tax revenue bonds along with proposed school fees and admission prices for the upcoming year. The Board will also discuss an easement at the Wellman Rotary Soccer Fields with Alliant Energy, spectator behavior at athletic contests and IASB legislative priorities. The Board will meet Monday, June 27th at 6:15p.m. At the Central Administration Office Community Room on the high school campus in Wellman.
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Conservation Hiring Maintenance Technician

The Washington County Conservation Board is in the process of hiring for a full-time Maintenance Technician position. As of July 1, the board will have funds available going into the new fiscal year. Director of Washington County Conservation Zach Rozmus notes that Washington County Conservation is in the beginning stages of accepting applications for the position.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Couple Wins Nearly $400,000 From Iowa Lottery

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids couple is choosing a lump sum payment instead of $25,000 a year for the rest of their lives. Chuck and Sherry Thomas won a Lucky for Life drawing last November. The Iowa Lottery says they are choosing to take the one-time payment of just under $400,000 instead of the annual payments. Lucky for Life tickets cost $2, and there are nightly drawings.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KEYC

Iowa open enrollment law causes concern

DONNELLSON, Iowa (WGEM) - A new Iowa law removes the original March deadline for open enrollment and allows enrollment in schools at any time. Central Lee Community School District administrators say this could be a good change for the schools. However, there is a growing concern about classrooms being overcrowded.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Supreme Court Issues Ruling In Long Fight Over Plans For Regional Airport

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court has issued a ruling in a long fight over plans for a regional airport. The city of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County entered into an agreement in 2012 with Pella and Marion County to create the South Central Regional Airport Agency and build a shared airport. Landowners at the proposed airport site in rural Mahaska County objected, as did the newly-elected Mahaska County Board of Supervisors. A lawsuit was dismissed but the state Supreme Court ruled it is unconstitutional for a previous board to keep a new board from taking action. That means Mahaska County can withdraw from the airport agreement.
OSKALOOSA, IA
kciiradio.com

City Council Summary

The Washington City Council met in regular session Tuesday. They approved the special event request for the Mercantile One-Year Celebration for July 16th. They also ratified a settlement agreement with Teamsters Union for both the Police and Public Works departments. A closed session was held before the meeting was adjourned.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Ravens On the Road to West Point

The Hillcrest Academy softball team travels to Holy Trinity Catholic for a Friday Southeast Iowa Superconference softball crossover contest. The Ravens are 4-13 on the year after a 4-1 loss in Kalona Thursday to Pekin. The Ravens are hitting .294 together with four players over .300 led by Malia Yoder’s .451 with 23 total hits. Esther Hughes has scored a team high 14 times and Grace Miller has driven in 13. In the circle, Leah Bontrager has thrown 80 innings with a 7.76ERA. Holy Trinity is 8-8 overall this year, 5-5 in the Superconference South Division. They were 13-2 winners over New London Tuesday. For the year the Crusaders are hitting .346 together with six over .300 led by Anna Sobczak at .531 with 26 hits and 20 runs scored. Jenna DiPrima has a team best 20 RBI. In the circle for HTC, Mary Hellige has thrown 87 innings with a 2.95ERA. Holy Trinity has won four straight in the series including a 13-3 victory last year. You can hear all of the action tonight between the Ravens and the Crusaders on AM 1380, FM 102.5 and KCIIradio.com, beginning with the Washington HyVee Pregame Show at 5p.m. and first pitch at 5:30p.m.
WEST POINT, IA

