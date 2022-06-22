ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

How About Reducing Nicotine Levels In Tobacco Products? Biden Administration Working On Cap Plan

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJp7z_0gILqiLI00

The Biden administration signaled that it would develop a proposed rule to establish a maximum nicotine level to reduce the addictiveness of cigarettes and certain other combusted tobacco products. The goal of the potential rule would be to reduce youth use, addiction, and death.

"Nicotine is powerfully addictive," FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said in the statement.

"Lowering nicotine levels to minimally addictive or non-addictive levels would decrease the likelihood that future generations of young people become addicted to cigarettes and help more currently addicted smokers quit," he added.

Nicotine is a chemical in tobacco products that is highly addictive. According to the FDA, the chemical can change how the brain works, making people crave more of it.

Wall Street Journal reported that the FDA plans to publish a proposed rule in May 2023, though the agency cautioned that the date is tentative.

Then the agency would invite public comments before publishing a final rule. The report added that tobacco companies could then sue, further delaying the policy's implementation.

WSJ also noted that this would be the most significant step by the U.S. government to curb smoking since a landmark legal settlement in 1998 when tobacco companies agreed to pay more than $200 billion to help states pay for healthcare.

Some tobacco companies that are likely to get affected by the move are Altria Group, Inc. MO, British American Tobacco BTI, Japan Tobacco Inc. JAPAY, Imperial Brands PLC IMBBY, Philip Morris International Inc. PM, RLX Technology Inc. RLX.

Photo by Olivia de Salve Villedieu via Wikimedia Commons

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Congress Urges USDA & FDA To Resolve 'Hot' Hemp Difficulties, Addresses CBD Advertising, Veterans & Cannabis Research, Psychedelics

Congressional lawmakers updated several spending bills and reports dealing with important issues in the cannabis and hemp industries. New documents published by the House Appropriations Committee address hemp manufacturing problems, CBD advertising, home loan benefits for veterans employed in legal marijuana markets, research into medical cannabis for veterans, and alternative treatments for PTSD such as psychedelics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

A New Study Analyzes U.S. State Approaches To Cannabis Licensing

A new study conducted by economic researchers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst provided a systematic analysis of the current licensing strategies taken by all states that have passed medical cannabis laws and adult-use recreational cannabis laws. The study published in the International Journal of Drug Policy showed data on...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Benzinga

US LNG Exports To China Plummet By 95%: What You Need To Know

U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China between February and April is down by 95% from the same period one year earlier, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Chinese government data. At the same time, LNG exports from Russia to China increased by 50% year-over-year for the same period.
U.S. POLITICS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Products#Nicotine#Japan Tobacco#Tobacco Companies#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Wall Street Journal#Wsj#Altria Group Inc#British American#Bti
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Benzinga

Biden Administration Reportedly Approached Tesla On Its Day 1 In Office: What Was It About?

Tesla, Inc. TSLA was reportedly approached by President Joe Biden's administration to help with drafting a new renewable energy policy. The Biden administration, represented by Environmental Protection Agency staffer Dallas Burkholder, approached Tesla lobbyist Rohan Patel on its first day in office on how to include electric vehicles into renewable fuel subsidies, Reuters reported, citing internal emails it accessed.
POTUS
Benzinga

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Cookies' CBD Products Now Available In Austria, Parallel & Texas Original Each Open New Stores

Parallel To Open Another Surterra Wellness Store In Florida. Parallel is opening a second Surterra Wellness medical marijuana dispensary in Orlando. Located at 2820 East Colonial Drive, near the Milk District and alongside a variety of popular retail and dining options, the new store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 23.
ORLANDO, FL
Benzinga

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)?

Dogecoin (DOGE) was created as a cheerful alternative to traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum in 2013. It is based on Litecoin and uses the same proof-of-work technology. Dogecoin initially started as a joke based on a popular meme featuring a Shiba Inu (a Japanese breed of dog); however, today, it is one of the most popular coins in the cryptocurrency space.
Benzinga

Biden Makes Americans An Offer They Want To Refuse: Higher Gas Prices, Or Victory For Putin.

This week, President Biden asked Americans, essentially, if they'd rather have lower gas prices or let Putin win. Biden: "For all Republicans criticizing me for high gas prices in America, are you now saying we were wrong to support Ukraine and stand up to Putin? Are you saying that we'd rather have lower gas prices in America than Putin's iron fist in Europe?" pic.twitter.com/Z7U8YIFgnM.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
52K+
Followers
143K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy