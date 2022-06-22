10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Direxion Energy Bull 2X Shares ERX gapped down 10.42% to start the trading day on Wednesday. The ETF was erasing some of its losses in the afternoon, trading about 8% lower. The energy sector had been enjoying a long bull cycle that began Dec. 31, 2021 and gained steam in February following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the oil embargoes that followed. The cycle ended on June 8 when Exxon topped out at the $105.57 mark, causing ERX begin to plummet from its 52-week high of $80.27.

