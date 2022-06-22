ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkston, SD

Lindsay Weber Named President of Avera St Benedict Health Center

wnax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvera Health has named Lindsay Weber as the next President and C.E.O. of the Avera St Benedict...

wnax.com

wnax.com

Avera Sacred Heart Hospital Renovating their Emergency Department

Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton will be starting on a major renovation of their emergency department. Hospital President Doug Ekeren says a lot has changed since the last time the department was expanded…. Ekeren says there is a need for a more secure facility….. Ekeren says they...
YANKTON, SD
B102.7

Two South Dakota Counties Are among the Healthiest in America

A pair of Southeast South Dakota counties and one Northwest Iowa county are some of the biggest bastions of health in the United States. U.S News & World Report is out with its list of the 500 healthiest communities in America, based on data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
POLITICS
B102.7

Upcoming South Dakota Event Getting Negative National Attention

An upcoming South Dakota event is generating some controversy online, six weeks before it is scheduled to take place. The inaugural Canton Civil War Days are set for August 13-14 on a 20-acre plot of land on the western edge of the city, but some are questioning why the event is even happening in an area that wasn't even a city during the Civil War.
CANTON, SD
more955.com

City receives “serious offer” on Kelley house and property

The Mitchell City Council received an update on the city-owned Kelley house and property at last night’s meeting. “We have had an offer,” Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson told the council. “We countered that. We got another counter back, and we are going to counter again after the meeting tonight with this.” Everson says they have had some movement on the property with parties who have expressed interest. The property is listed at $2.2 million. Everson would not disclose what the offers and counteroffers are.
MITCHELL, SD
wnax.com

Lack of Lewis & Clark Lake Area Storm Shelters Growing Concern

The growing number of visitors and expansion of RV parks around Lewis & Clark Lake near Yankton is causing worries for emergency officials. Yankton County Emergency Manager Paul Scherschligt told the county commission this week that there are not enough storm shelters in those areas…. Scherschligt says a recent...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

One fallen barn and 15 sheep trapped inside

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – Monday night’s storms that rolled through KELOLAND were packed once again with high winds. While the storms moved through quickly, they still left behind damage. Tuesday, some sheep near Chancellor, South Dakota, were relaxing and grazing in the warm sun. But Monday night...
CHANCELLOR, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Charles Mix, Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 18:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-25 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brown; Brule; Charles Mix; Clark; Codington; Davison; Day; Deuel; Douglas; Grant; Gregory; Hamlin; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Marshall; McCook; Miner; Moody; Roberts; Sanborn; Spink SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 409 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BROWN BRULE CHARLES MIX CLARK CODINGTON DAVISON DAY DEUEL DOUGLAS GRANT GREGORY HAMLIN HANSON HUTCHINSON JERAULD KINGSBURY LAKE MARSHALL MCCOOK MINER MOODY ROBERTS SANBORN SPINK
AURORA COUNTY, SD
wnax.com

Long Road to Impeachment

The votes by the South Dakota Senate this week to convict Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg on two Articles of Impeachment ended a long legislative process. Representative Ryan Cwach of Yankton was a member of the Select Committee on Investigation that wrote the Articles and gave a floor speech during the special session that led to the one vote approval to move forward. He says he is glad it’s over….
YANKTON, SD
mitchellnow.com

Thursday incident in Loomis under investigation

Davison County Sheriff’s Office personnel and other federal, state, and local law enforcement officers were on the scene of an incident in Loomis on Thursday. Just before noon, a deputy sheriff with the Davison County Sheriff’s Office found a sealed pressure cooker in the road in front of a house in Loomis. The pressure cooker had been modified. Due to a potentially dangerous situation, all entrances to Loomis were blocked off. Several attempts were made to contact the owner of the residence, who was in the house, but refused to speak with law enforcement. A bomb squad was sent to the scene and was able to remove the device. A controlled explosion was utilized to open the pressure cooker. Concerning contents were found inside the device. No arrests have yet been made. The incident remains under investigation.
LOOMIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man facing charges after stealing car, setting it on fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Canton man is behind bars, accused of stealing a car and lighting it on fire. Sioux Falls Police say the vehicle was reported stolen Saturday morning. Several hours later officers found the car on fire in the northeast part of town. “The victim...

Community Policy