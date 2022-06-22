Swim Lessons Begin at YMCA

The Hillcrest Academy softball team travels to Holy Trinity Catholic for a Friday Southeast Iowa Superconference softball crossover contest. The Ravens are 4-13 on the year after a 4-1 loss in Kalona Thursday to Pekin. The Ravens are hitting .294 together with four players over .300 led by Malia Yoder’s .451 with 23 total hits. Esther Hughes has scored a team high 14 times and Grace Miller has driven in 13. In the circle, Leah Bontrager has thrown 80 innings with a 7.76ERA. Holy Trinity is 8-8 overall this year, 5-5 in the Superconference South Division. They were 13-2 winners over New London Tuesday. For the year the Crusaders are hitting .346 together with six over .300 led by Anna Sobczak at .531 with 26 hits and 20 runs scored. Jenna DiPrima has a team best 20 RBI. In the circle for HTC, Mary Hellige has thrown 87 innings with a 2.95ERA. Holy Trinity has won four straight in the series including a 13-3 victory last year. You can hear all of the action tonight between the Ravens and the Crusaders on AM 1380, FM 102.5 and KCIIradio.com, beginning with the Washington HyVee Pregame Show at 5p.m. and first pitch at 5:30p.m.

