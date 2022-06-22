ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swim Lessons Begin at YMCA

By Jerry Edwards
kciiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pool at the Washington YMCA has just begun their summer swim lessons. Amy Schulte, the CEO of the Washington YMCA notes that...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

kciiradio.com

Memorial Golf Tournament at the Kalona Golf Club Tuesday

The 14th annual Short Peterseim Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Tuesday, June 28 at the Kalona Golf Club and will benefit Hospice of Washington County. Golfers of all skill levels are welcome to participate with the format being a four person best shot with $280 registration for a team of four. Prizes will also be awarded to the top three finishers, longest putt and shortest to the pin.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Happy 150th to Riverside

Along with Trekfest, the City of Riverside is celebrating its Sesquicentennial this weekend. Co Coordinator of the 150th Committee Christine Kirkwood encourages visitors of Riverside to stop in at the Voyage Home Museum while in town. Along with seeing Star Trek exhibits, Kirkwood adds there is Riverside history to be...
RIVERSIDE, IA
kciiradio.com

Conservation Center Ponders Updating Displays

The Washington County Conservation Center is looking to update its current displays.The displays have been in place since 2018. The displays are educational while still being engaging allowing visitors to touch and feel and interact with. One of the features that is specifically being assessed is the live turtle display.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Softball Falls to CCA and Marion, Summer Teams Host Fort Madison Tonight

It was an uptick in competition for the Washington softball team the last couple nights and the Demons were tripped up in a pair of contests. No. 3 in 4A Clear Creek Amana (22-3) came to town on Tuesday and the Demons kept it close, but couldn’t get the bats going in a 5-0 loss. Bella Salazar pitched for the orange and black surrendering five runs on 14 hits and striking out five. The offense scattered four singles and was only allowed one free pass. Game two of the doubleheader was cancelled due to lightning.
WASHINGTON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Clyde's Grill and Pub has closed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Morningside-area restaurant has shut its doors for the final time. Clyde's Grill and Pub, located on Stadium Dr. in Singing Hills, next to the Rush Werks bowling alley, is no longer in business. The owners posted to the Siouxland Local Eats group on Facebook,...
RESTAURANTS
Pen City Current

Plans underway for 101st Mexican Fiesta

FORT MADISON – The 101st Fort Madison Mexican Fiesta will begin on Thursday, September 14 and will close at midnight on Saturday, September 16. Kiki Prado and Kristy Shaw have agreed to organize and support the Fiesta Court, it’s time for Queens and Princesses to come forward! In addition to fundraising efforts, Queens will complete an essay and points will also be given for community service hours. Contact Kristy at Kristen-Shaw@hotmail.com to sign up and for more information.
FORT MADISON, IA
kciiradio.com

The Washington County Riverboat Foundation has announced its 2nd Quarter Municipal Grants

The Washington County Riverboat Foundation in 2021 distributed approximately $1,187,000 to eight cities in Washington County, and has awarded approximately $13,488,000 in total for municipal grants since the opening of the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in 2006. The program distributes the revenues directly to the cities in Washington County based on population.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

A Updated More Accessible Park to Debut in Riverside

A new more inclusive Railroad Park in Riverside will be unveiled Friday at 5:00pm featuring a new soft fall surface for the playground, expanded handicap accessibility, and a walking trail around the entire perimeter. The Washington County Riverboat Foundation recently awarded a $100,044 grant for the playground and the rain garden.
RIVERSIDE, IA
#Ymca
1057kokz.com

Three Dog Night Ticket Winners

They each won a pair of tickets to see Three Dog Night at the Paramount Theatre September 23rd. Thanks to everyone for entering, tickets for the show are on sale now, just check out the concert page for more details.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Bloodhounds Hold Down Demons in Sweep

The offense was productive last night at Dick Sojka Memorial Field, but it was not enough for the Washington baseball team when they were swept by Fort Madison in a Southeast Conference double dip. As heard on KCII, game one was all about an eight run Bloodhound (14-6, 11-4) first...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Ravens On the Road to West Point

The Hillcrest Academy softball team travels to Holy Trinity Catholic for a Friday Southeast Iowa Superconference softball crossover contest. The Ravens are 4-13 on the year after a 4-1 loss in Kalona Thursday to Pekin. The Ravens are hitting .294 together with four players over .300 led by Malia Yoder’s .451 with 23 total hits. Esther Hughes has scored a team high 14 times and Grace Miller has driven in 13. In the circle, Leah Bontrager has thrown 80 innings with a 7.76ERA. Holy Trinity is 8-8 overall this year, 5-5 in the Superconference South Division. They were 13-2 winners over New London Tuesday. For the year the Crusaders are hitting .346 together with six over .300 led by Anna Sobczak at .531 with 26 hits and 20 runs scored. Jenna DiPrima has a team best 20 RBI. In the circle for HTC, Mary Hellige has thrown 87 innings with a 2.95ERA. Holy Trinity has won four straight in the series including a 13-3 victory last year. You can hear all of the action tonight between the Ravens and the Crusaders on AM 1380, FM 102.5 and KCIIradio.com, beginning with the Washington HyVee Pregame Show at 5p.m. and first pitch at 5:30p.m.
WEST POINT, IA
kciiradio.com

Highland Marches Past Wapello

It was another Southeast Iowa Super Conference sweep for the Highland summer teams on Thursday with Wapello being their latest victory in Riverside. The baseball game saw the Huskies put up runs in five different innings en route to a 10-1 victory. The offense recorded 12 hits with Chase Schultz going 4-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored. Trevor McFarland brought in three runs on a pair of knocks and Luke Miller had two RBI. Peyton Yeggy was the winning pitcher tossing six innings giving up one run on five hits and striking out eight. The team is now 17-2 overall and 11-2 in conference.
WAPELLO, IA
kciiradio.com

Hillcrest Hosts Pekin

The Hillcrest baseball and softball teams are back on the home diamond in Kalona Thursday to entertain the Pekin Panthers. Hillcrest baseball is 7-10 this year and 6-5 in the Southeast Iowa Superconference after an 8-6 loss to West Burlington Wednesday. On the season, the Ravens are hitting .237 as a team with Luke Schrock at .348 with 23 hits and 18 runs scored. Jace Rempel has driven in 15. On the mound, Hillcrest has a 4.20 ERA with Schrock 3-2 in 30 innings with a 3.97 mark. Seth Ours is 2-2 with a 2.39. Pekin is 6-11 overall 5-5 in the league entering tonight after a 9-6 loss to Highland Tuesday. Pekin hits .281 altogether with four players over .300 led by Jackson Horras at .400. Colton Comstock has 19 hits and 12 driven in. Pekin pitchers have a 5.16 team ERA with Comstock and Chase Stansberry a combined 5-0 with an ERA under one. These two teams met earlier this year in Packwood with the Ravens taking a 15-11 win.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Wolves Capture Season Sweep of Wildcats

Bragging rights between area softball foes Winfield-Mt. Union and Columbus Community belongs to the Wolves in 2022 when they downed the Wildcats for the second time with Thursday’s bout being an 8-0 final. Two runs in the second and five in the third was all Makiah Lower needed in...
COLUMBUS, OH
KEYC

Iowa open enrollment law causes concern

DONNELLSON, Iowa (WGEM) - A new Iowa law removes the original March deadline for open enrollment and allows enrollment in schools at any time. Central Lee Community School District administrators say this could be a good change for the schools. However, there is a growing concern about classrooms being overcrowded.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa basketball lands legacy commit for 2024

(Iowa City) -- Iowa picked up a commitment from legacy recruit Cooper Koch on Thursday. The 6-foot-8, 205-pound Koch is the son of former Hawkeye J.R. Koch and is the first known commitment for the Class of 2024 to Iowa. Koch is ranked No. 51 nationally, No. 8 at power...
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Hawks See Storm Thursday

The Mid-Prairie baseball and softball teams are on the road tonight to take on Camanche. Mid-Prairie baseball is currently 12-9 on the year, 7-7 in the River Valley South after an 8-4 loss in Wellman to Iowa City Regina Tuesday. They are ranked No. 8 in Class 2A in this week’s poll from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. The Hawks are hitting .287 as a team with six players over .300 led by Cain Brown and Karson Grout both at .385 with Brown collecting 25 hits and 22 runs scored. Dylan Henry has driven in 21. Mid-Prairie’s team ERA is 4.22, led by Alex Bean and Brock Harland each at 2.62 with a combined 3-2 record. Camanche is 10-6 this year, 8-5 in the River Valley North after sweeping a doubleheader with Bellevue Monday. The Storm hit .263 as a team with five over .325 led by Kaiden Jenkins .361 average with nine driven in. Their team ERA is 4.44 with Mike Delzell and Ethan and Garrett Schultz all 2-2 with a combined ERA near four. Mid-Prairie has won four of the last six in the series. The contest serves as senior night for the Storm.
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Couple Wins Nearly $400,000 From Iowa Lottery

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids couple is choosing a lump sum payment instead of $25,000 a year for the rest of their lives. Chuck and Sherry Thomas won a Lucky for Life drawing last November. The Iowa Lottery says they are choosing to take the one-time payment of just under $400,000 instead of the annual payments. Lucky for Life tickets cost $2, and there are nightly drawings.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

