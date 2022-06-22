Cement Truck Rollover in Wellman

Two people suffered possible injuries this week when the vehicles they were traveling in collided at a rural intersection near Chelsea in Tama County. Authorities say Ashton Hicks of Montezuma as driving north on Tama County Road V18 when she collided with a vehicle operated by Amy Demeulenaere of Chelsea, which was traveling eastbound on County Road R66.
The teenagers suffered undisclosed injuries on Thursday as a result of a two vehicle accident that occurred on U.S. Highway 30 near the Meskwaki Settlement in Tama County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2013 GMC Terrain driven by 18-year-old Tremain Orange of Tama was traveling west on Highway 30 when the driver lost control an entered the median where the vehicle struck the front end of a state D-O-T vehicle.
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Traffic is delayed on the Northbound lanes of I-380 near 76th Ave, just south of the Highway 30 interchange. Crews are on scene dealing with a grass fire as well as broken glass in the left-bound lanes. There are also reports of a crash near...
An armed Iowa City man was arrested at the scene of an accident that tied up traffic on Interstate 380 overnight. The accident shut down southbound I-380 between the Penn Street exit and the bridge over Highway 6 just after 2:30am. Responding Johnson County deputies say they observed a 2017 Ford Edge speed toward a stopped police cruiser before squealing its breaks and coming to a stop. A deputy was next to the vehicle directing traffic to detour using the Forveergreen Road exit.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at the Washington County Jail at 6:15pm Saturday. Thirty-five-year-old Autumn Bolser of Washington was arrested for assault by an inmate with bodily fluids or secretions. Bolser was seen on video urinating in a cup and proceeded to throw the cup...
UPDATE: Wednesday, June 22, 2:53 p.m. — At 1:15 p.m., search and rescue personnel located the missing person dead amongst the debris of the collapsed grain silo, in Yarmouth, Iowa (24 miles northwest of Burlington). “On behalf of all first responders, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim […]
30-year-old Marissa Crawford of Wayland, turned herself into the Washington County Jail Tuesday night for a warrant for 2nd Degree Theft, a Class D Felony. These charges stem from an incident that started in March of 2022, when Crawford allegedly made 40 fraudulent transactions from the victim’s bank account for a total of just under $10,000 over the span of three months.
Two Hispanic males were arrested Saturday by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office after they stole a tractor and sprayer to pull their car out of a ditch at Orange and 220th St. Eric Lopez, age 36 of Wayland was arrested for public intoxication and Juan Martinez, age 42 of Wayland was arrested on one count of OWI 1st offense and operating a vehicle without consent. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
One person was injured in a motorcycle accident between Riverside and Kalona Friday night. Kalona emergency responders arrived at Highway 22 just east of Palm Avenue just after 7:30pm. Washington County Communications indicates the motorcycle driver was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with unspecified injuries. No...
A Solon man faces charges that he tried to break into his ex-spouse’s house, assaulting a juvenile in the process. 45-year-old Benjamin Harrison was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 12:45 Friday morning. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says Harrison went to the house on Windflower Lane around 10:30pm on June 16th and tried to force his way through the back patio door. A juvenile who was inside the residence tried to stop Harrison, leading to a physical altercation. The fight spilled out into the yard, where Harrison allegedly choked the juvenile. Harrison then fled when other residents called 9-1-1.
06/21/22 – 8:16 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 5000 block of Avenue O. 06/21/22 – 6:56 p.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Tyler Riley McFadden, 24, of Fort Madison, in the 1900 block of Avenue F, on a charge of domestic assault choking/bodily injury. He was taken to Lee County Jail.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening at approximately 9:00 pm, a fight broke out in the parking lot of the Cherry Hill Aquatic Center. Pool staff called police who immediately responded. Individuals involved in the fight were identified and banned from the pool with one 14-year-old arrested. No weapons were displayed or used during the fight.
MARION, Iowa — Marion officials are warning drivers to prepare for delays while traveling on Marion Boulevard, which turns into 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids. A water main break has forced crews to redirect traffic to one of the opposite lanes. That reduces traffic on the four lane road down to two.
An Atkins Iowa man was taken into custody Tuesday night after a traffic stop found him in possession of meth. Police stopped 49-year-old Luke Truesdell near the intersection of Bancroft and Tracy at approximately 7 o’clock because his vehicle had no plates attached. When the officer approached the vehicle, the odor of marijuana was allegedly observed, and Truesdell reportedly admitted to having a marijuana pipe inside the car.
A North Liberty man was taken into custody for OWI after his reported erratic driving caused him to be stopped by authorities. 22-year-old Kendyl Kent of Alydar Drive was observed on Ranshaw Way North by another motorist, who reported that he was swerving all over the roadway, and that they could smell marijuana possibly coming from Kent’s vehicle.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Oskaloosa Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the death of Alison Cooper of Newton. Cooper died on June 18th. Cooper was pronounced dead after being taken to Mahaska Health. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiners will conduct...
