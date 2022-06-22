Cement Truck Rollover in Wellman

A Solon man faces charges that he tried to break into his ex-spouse’s house, assaulting a juvenile in the process. 45-year-old Benjamin Harrison was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 12:45 Friday morning. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says Harrison went to the house on Windflower Lane around 10:30pm on June 16th and tried to force his way through the back patio door. A juvenile who was inside the residence tried to stop Harrison, leading to a physical altercation. The fight spilled out into the yard, where Harrison allegedly choked the juvenile. Harrison then fled when other residents called 9-1-1.

