How to Watch Paramount+ in the UK: Get a 7-Day Free Trial Now

The Devil works hard, but Godzilla works harder. With a career spanning over six decades and over 35 movies, Godzilla is undoubtedly one of the most in-demand action stars to date. (No word if he’ll make an appearance in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, but we digress.) Since his debut in 1954, he’s been smashing, crashing, and thrashing through buildings, enemies, and the Japanese government's defense system, making him the legendary gold standard for the epic genre known as the creature feature. The last time we saw the roaring overlord was in 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, but luckily, the folks over at Legendary and the Japanese movie company Toho (the originators of the franchise) have announced a series of upcoming Godzilla projects for Apple TV+, as well as a sequel to the movie. Now’s the perfect time to (re)prepare yourself and get further acquainted with all the movies this iconic pop-culture franchise has to offer.

MOVIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO