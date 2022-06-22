ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Officials investigating deaths of multiple groundhogs found along Pa. park path

By Marcus Schneck
LehighValleyLive.com
 3 days ago
A half-dozen or so dead groundhogs turned up suddenly Monday evening along the walking/running path in Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park. David Root, who runs along the path most evenings, spotted the groundhogs around 7 p.m. When he began his nightly run of about 3 miles, he saw just one...

LehighValleyLive.com

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more!

