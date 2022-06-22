ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jervis, NY

Port Jervis Woman Killed In Crash Remembered As Talented Hairdresser

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C2yyc_0gILq4Jb00
Samantha Turnbull Photo Credit: Facebook/Rose Tamberino

A woman who died in a car crash on a busy Hudson Valley roadway is being remembered as a talented hairdresser.

Orange County resident Samantha Turnbull, age 34, of Port Jervis, died Friday, June 17, according to her obituary.

New York State Police said Turnbull’s Kia Forte was hit just before 9:30 a.m. by a 21-year-old who lost control of his Honda CRV on Route 17 in the town of Goshen and crossed over a median.

Multiple officers attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators determined that the causing driver, identified as Alexandre Lavandero, of New Rochelle, was not impaired at the time. The crash is still under investigation.

Born in Suffern, Turnbull was a licensed cosmetologist and worked at Jessie’s D’Agostino’s Hair Salon in Central Valley, her obituary said.

She leaves behind a husband and two daughters. A GoFundMe campaign created to help her family had raised more than $15,000 as of Tuesday, June 21.

“She was a terrific hair stylist, but also a wonderful mom, wife, friend,” Rose Tamberino wrote on Facebook. “I am devastated for her loved ones and all who knew her. She touched many lives.”

A visitation is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home in Monroe with funeral services immediately following, her obituary said.

Relatives said memorial donations in Turnbull’s name can be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Hempstead 15-Year-Old

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island teen. Marilin Regalado, age 15, was last seen leaving her Hempstead residence on Wednesday, June 22 at 9 a.m. Nassau County Police said her disappearance was reported to police on Friday, June 24 at 11 p.m. She is...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Attacks Fellow Employees, Damages Valley Stream Store, Police Say

A Long Island CVS employee was charged with alleged assault after attacking two other employees and threatening them with a knife while working. The incident took place in Valley Stream around 3:45 p.m., Thursday, June 23 at the store located at 44 North Central Ave. According to detectives, officers responded...
Daily Voice

Civilians Rescue Man In Passaic River

Two civilians pulled a man from the Passaic River, responders said. How he wound up in the water off Route 23 in Wayne around 8:15 p.m. Thursday wasn't immediately clear. Responders said the man ended up clinging to his rescuers' row boat before they pulled him in. They brought him...
Daily Voice

Donations Pour In For Family Of Late West Haverstraw Deli Owner

Members of the community have donated thousands of dollars to support the family of a Hudson Valley deli owner who was killed in a crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway. Anthony Apostolico, a resident of the Orange County town of Chester, died on Sunday, June 19, when a tree fell on top of a pickup truck he was riding in on the parkway in the Rockland County town of Stony Point.
WEST HAVERSTRAW, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Jervis, NY
City
New Rochelle, NY
City
Suffern, NY
City
Goshen, NY
City
Monroe, NY
Orange County, NY
Obituaries
County
Orange County, NY
larchmontloop.com

New Rochelle Resident Killed at Larchmont Train Station

Larchmont Police say a 32 year old New Rochelle resident jumped in front of a southbound train at the Larchmont train station Thursday night shortly before 8:25 pm. The victim died at the scene. At 8:25 pm, Larchmont Police received a 911 call reporting an individual had just jumped in front of a southbound train at the Larchmont Train Station. Larchmont Police Chief Chris McNerney says officers arrived and found the deceased on the tracks.
LARCHMONT, NY
Daily Voice

Crash At Busy Paramus Intersection Sends SUV Driver To Hospital

A driver was hospitalized following an afternoon crash at a busy Paramus intersection. A Honda Accord slammed into the victim's Nissan Murano at the corner of Paramus Road and West Ridgewood Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Friday. Paramus firefighters freed the man, who was transported to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood...
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Teen Nabbed In Morris County Garage And Car Break-In: Police

A teen was charged with burglary after breaking into a garage and rummaging through a homeowner’s vehicle in Morris County, authorities said. The 16-year-old male from Denville tried to run away after he was confronted by the homeowner while going through a vehicle in a local garage on Wednesday, June 22, Denville Police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Hairdresser#Rochelle#Port Jervis Woman Killed#New York State Police#Honda
Daily Voice

Missing Tuckahoe Man Found Dead

A man who went missing in Westchester has been found dead, according to authorities. Ejeviome Otobo, age 70, went missing on Wednesday, June 15 in Tuckahoe in the area of Dante Avenue, wearing a blue long sleeve sweatshirt, Tuckahoe Police said. He had no known medical conditions, police said. On...
TUCKAHOE, NY
Daily Voice

Fire Ravages Lodi Home

A fast-moving fire gutted a Lodi home. No injuries were reported in the fire, which broke out on Farnham Avenue just off Arnot Street near Harrison Avenue, shortly before 8 a.m. Firefighters were pulled out barely 20 minutes in as flames quickly spread through the 2½-story wood-frame home, compromising the...
LODI, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cancer
NBC New York

15-Year-Old Subway Surfer Hits Head, Suffers Severe Trauma in NYC Accident: Cops

A 15-year-old suspected subway surfer suffered severe head trauma in a rush-hour accident aboard a 7 train in Queens Thursday and remained hospitalized in critical condition Friday, police said. Cops say they think the boy, who is from the same borough where the injury occurred, was riding on top of...
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Crowd Stops Driver From Fleeing Crash

2022-06-25@11:31pm–#Bridgeport CT– A driver hit a couple parked cars and allegedly tried to flee the scene according to witnesses. Frank Recchia has video of that here: https://www.facebook.com/100053554008434/videos/pcb.553448449783617/3273953579591509.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Hudson County Car Theft And Burglary Spree: Police

A suspect has been arrested and hit with numerous charges following a spree of car thefts and burglaries in Hudson County, authorities announced. Tyhaze Williams, 23, of Jersey City, was one of three suspects who ran from officers responding to a report of several attempted car burglaries on Luhmann Terrace in Secaucus shortly before 2:35 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, police said.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

ID Released For Truck Driver Killed In Town Of Poughkeepsie Bar Crash

This story has been updated. Police have identified a truck driver who was killed after crashing into a popular lounge and music venue in the Hudson Valley. Dutchess County resident Craig Allen Dickson, age 33, of Hopewell Junction, was killed around 10:40 a.m., Monday, June 20 when his 2020 Peterbilt tractor-trailer crashed into Junior's Lounge in the town of Poughkeepsie.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
299K+
Followers
46K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy