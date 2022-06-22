Snapshot: Zonta Club of Oneida award winners

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday the start of a $67 million rehabilitation project at Utica's historic Olbiston Apartment building. "The restoration of Olbiston Apartments is an example of the difference we can make in the lives of New Yorkers when we work together to replace dilapidated structures with safe and affordable homes," Governor Hochul said. "Renovations to the Olbiston Apartments will rescue a historic gem and retain a critical supply of affordable housing, while also helping us achieve our goals for green, sustainable buildings and more vibrant downtowns."

