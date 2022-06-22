ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida, NY

Snapshot: Zonta Club of Oneida award winners

By The Dispatch Staff
Oneida Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Zonta Club of Oneida hosted three award winners and...

www.oneidadispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flackbroadcasting.com

'I Shopped Oneida County' campaign will earn you free admission for opening night of 134th annual Boonville Oneida County Fair

BOONVILLE- As members of the Boonville-Oneida County Fair Board hash-out the final details amidst their approaching 134th annual summer celebration, officials have come up with another initiative to get fair-goers into the grounds for free. On opening night of this year's fair, which is aimed for Tuesday, July 26, all...
BOONVILLE, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Oneida opens Chapman Pool for swimming

Oneida, N.Y. — The Oneida City Recreational Department has opened the Chapman Public Pool, Vet’s Field, 360 N. Main St., for open recreational swimming through Saturday, August 20. All children ages 10 and under must be accompanied by a responsible party aged 16 and over. Admission is one...
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Favorite projects emerge in Oneida DRI process; deliberation continues

ONEIDA — The project selection process to revitalize Oneida’s downtown is more than halfway through. The Local Planning Committee (LPC), responsible for deliberating and forming a Strategic Investment Plan (SIP) incorporating a series of projects seeking Downtown Revitalization (DRI) funds, have begun ranking the projects before them in terms of how each meets the LPC’s vision for the city’s downtown.
ONEIDA, NY
wwnytv.com

Credit unions announce merger

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two credit unions – one from the north country and the other from central New York -- are teaming up. Watertown-based Northern Credit Union is merging with Countryside Federal Credit Union, which is based in East Syracuse. The merger is expected to be complete...
WATERTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oneida, NY
Oneida, NY
Government
Oneida Dispatch

Eighteen cadets graduate from Cazenovia College Police Academy

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. — Cazenovia College’s Pre-Employment Phase One Police Academy will celebrate the graduation of the Class of 2022 on Friday, June 24 at 6 p.m. The 18th annual ceremony for 18 cadets will be held at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Cazenovia, New York. For the...
CAZENOVIA, NY
ithaca.com

Governor Announces 160-Megawatt Solar Project in Lansing, Groton

Yellow Barn Solar, one of the renewable energy projects recently announced by Governor Kathy Hochul, will be sited on just under one thousand acres of land spanning the towns of Lansing and Groton. Once operating, the 160-megawatt solar project, developed by CS Energy, will supply electricity to 32,000 homes. The...
LANSING, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Jason Schlotzhauer is Morrisville-Eaton’s 2022 Co-Valedictorian

Jason Schlotzhauer Jr. is Morrisville’s Class of 2022 Co-Valedictorian. Schlotzhauer, son of Jason and Danielle Schlotzhauer, has maintained his class ranking while participating in challenging courses, various community projects and extra-curricular activities. Jason is a multi-sport athlete participating in football, wrestling, and tennis. He is a member of the...
MORRISVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#The Zonta Club Of Oneida#Ywpa Award
WIBX 950

One Hospitalized in Crash on Lee Center Road, Woman, 92, Ticketed

A violent crash sent an SUV spinning into a tree on a country road in Oneida County sending one person the hospital. The crash happened in the town of Westernville at the crossing of Stokes-Lee Center Road and Thomas Road. That's according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office who ticketed 92-year-old June Aikens of Rome with failing to yield the right or way. Deputies says the accident happened as Aikens was attempting to cross Stokes-Lee Center Road.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Popular Oneida County Fishing Spot Reopens After Year Of Upgrades

Construction has officially wrapped up on Chittning Pond, located between Bridgewater and Waterfield in Oneida County. The popular fishing spot has reopened to the public, now more easily accessible to anglers of all abilities. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has been working alongside the Office of General...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Gov. Hochul: $67 Mil Pumped into This Broken Down Utica Apt. Building

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday the start of a $67 million rehabilitation project at Utica's historic Olbiston Apartment building. "The restoration of Olbiston Apartments is an example of the difference we can make in the lives of New Yorkers when we work together to replace dilapidated structures with safe and affordable homes," Governor Hochul said. "Renovations to the Olbiston Apartments will rescue a historic gem and retain a critical supply of affordable housing, while also helping us achieve our goals for green, sustainable buildings and more vibrant downtowns."
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Board walks away from New Forest Cemetery

Board members who volunteer to manage the New Forest Cemetery say a lack of support and insurmountable debt have led them to walk away from the cemetery. Family members distraught as board walks away from New Forest Cemetery in Utica. Distraught family members gathered at New Forest Cemetery in Utica...
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Romesentinel.com

Seniors leave with fond memories in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND — Graduating seniors said farewell to Westmoreland High School and all the challenges that came with it at the school’s 119th annual commencement. While graduates — 71 in all — prepared for the next chapter of their lives, they reflected on everything that led up to it — and what they’ll take with them into the world.
WESTMORELAND, NY
watervilletimes.com

Night Of Goodbyes At WCS Board Meeting

Goodbye tributes took up much of the Waterville Central School Board of Education meeting last week. Farewells came for staff members, administrators and Board members whose time with the District ends this month. Going into the summer at least seven vacancies need to be filled along with a new principal and two new Board members starting July 1.
WATERVILLE, NY
localsyr.com

Hidden outdoor gems of Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — With summer officially here, it’s time to get out of the house and enjoy the great outdoors!. While New York was named the best state for summer road trips by WalletHub, high gas prices might have some rethinking how far to go. Luckily, Central New York has plenty of outdoor locations to enjoy the summer sun and Mother Nature.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Endless Summers at Fair Haven

All four seasons can be memorable, but doesn’t there seem to be something special about summer? Is it the months of no school, day after day of T-shirt weather, or vacations in exciting new places? Maybe a little of each? For me, what makes the season of sun really shine are the summers I spent at Fair Haven.
FAIR HAVEN, NY
iheartoswego.com

Charlene Davis – June 19, 2022

Charlene Davis joined our Lord on June 19, 2022. Born in Indianapolis, June 24, 1931, she was the daughter of Charles and Miriam Davis. The family moved to Oswego in 1937. Charlene attended local schools and received her teaching certificate from SUNY Oswego. She taught in several New York State school districts.
iheartoswego.com

Amber Kathleen Lagoe – June 17, 2022

Amber Kathleen Lagoe, 23, born March 30, 1999, in Oswego, NY to Sean Lagoe and Dawn Darrow, passed away unexpectedly on June 17th. She will be deeply missed by her father, her grandmother, Kathleen Askew, her partner, Dimitri Paris LaBron, and daughters Evangeline Kathleen LaBron Lagoe and Zelia LoEsther Lagoe LaBron, who she cherished.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton Police Department Arrest Summary Report 6/13/2022 – 6/19/2022

18:55:36 06/13/22 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT. 02:34:10 06/19/22 VTL0511.02A4 UM2 (6665) AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS. 02:34:10 06/19/22 VTL0512 UM0 (3195) MV VIOL:REGISTRATION SUSPENDED. 02:34:10 06/19/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT. 02:34:10 06/19/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE. 02:34:10 06/19/22 VTL0375.31 I0 (3094) EQUIP VIO:EXHAUST SYSTEM.
FULTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy