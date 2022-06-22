Snapshot: Zonta Club of Oneida award winners

BOONVILLE- As members of the Boonville-Oneida County Fair Board hash-out the final details amidst their approaching 134th annual summer celebration, officials have come up with another initiative to get fair-goers into the grounds for free. On opening night of this year's fair, which is aimed for Tuesday, July 26, all...
Oneida, N.Y. — The Oneida City Recreational Department has opened the Chapman Public Pool, Vet’s Field, 360 N. Main St., for open recreational swimming through Saturday, August 20. All children ages 10 and under must be accompanied by a responsible party aged 16 and over. Admission is one...
ONEIDA — The project selection process to revitalize Oneida’s downtown is more than halfway through. The Local Planning Committee (LPC), responsible for deliberating and forming a Strategic Investment Plan (SIP) incorporating a series of projects seeking Downtown Revitalization (DRI) funds, have begun ranking the projects before them in terms of how each meets the LPC’s vision for the city’s downtown.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two credit unions – one from the north country and the other from central New York -- are teaming up. Watertown-based Northern Credit Union is merging with Countryside Federal Credit Union, which is based in East Syracuse. The merger is expected to be complete...
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. — Cazenovia College’s Pre-Employment Phase One Police Academy will celebrate the graduation of the Class of 2022 on Friday, June 24 at 6 p.m. The 18th annual ceremony for 18 cadets will be held at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Cazenovia, New York. For the...
Yellow Barn Solar, one of the renewable energy projects recently announced by Governor Kathy Hochul, will be sited on just under one thousand acres of land spanning the towns of Lansing and Groton. Once operating, the 160-megawatt solar project, developed by CS Energy, will supply electricity to 32,000 homes. The...
Jason Schlotzhauer Jr. is Morrisville’s Class of 2022 Co-Valedictorian. Schlotzhauer, son of Jason and Danielle Schlotzhauer, has maintained his class ranking while participating in challenging courses, various community projects and extra-curricular activities. Jason is a multi-sport athlete participating in football, wrestling, and tennis. He is a member of the...
JUNE 22, 2022 — Today, Merima Smajic-Oren, candidate for Oneida County Clerk, called on the Oneida County Legislature and County Executive Anthony Picente to “treat Rome right. Reopen the Rome DMV all day at least five days a week.”. “The Rome DMV is not a luxury, it’s a...
A violent crash sent an SUV spinning into a tree on a country road in Oneida County sending one person the hospital. The crash happened in the town of Westernville at the crossing of Stokes-Lee Center Road and Thomas Road. That's according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office who ticketed 92-year-old June Aikens of Rome with failing to yield the right or way. Deputies says the accident happened as Aikens was attempting to cross Stokes-Lee Center Road.
Construction has officially wrapped up on Chittning Pond, located between Bridgewater and Waterfield in Oneida County. The popular fishing spot has reopened to the public, now more easily accessible to anglers of all abilities. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has been working alongside the Office of General...
Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday the start of a $67 million rehabilitation project at Utica's historic Olbiston Apartment building. "The restoration of Olbiston Apartments is an example of the difference we can make in the lives of New Yorkers when we work together to replace dilapidated structures with safe and affordable homes," Governor Hochul said. "Renovations to the Olbiston Apartments will rescue a historic gem and retain a critical supply of affordable housing, while also helping us achieve our goals for green, sustainable buildings and more vibrant downtowns."
Board members who volunteer to manage the New Forest Cemetery say a lack of support and insurmountable debt have led them to walk away from the cemetery. Family members distraught as board walks away from New Forest Cemetery in Utica. Distraught family members gathered at New Forest Cemetery in Utica...
WESTMORELAND — Graduating seniors said farewell to Westmoreland High School and all the challenges that came with it at the school’s 119th annual commencement. While graduates — 71 in all — prepared for the next chapter of their lives, they reflected on everything that led up to it — and what they’ll take with them into the world.
Goodbye tributes took up much of the Waterville Central School Board of Education meeting last week. Farewells came for staff members, administrators and Board members whose time with the District ends this month. Going into the summer at least seven vacancies need to be filled along with a new principal and two new Board members starting July 1.
(WSYR-TV) — With summer officially here, it’s time to get out of the house and enjoy the great outdoors!. While New York was named the best state for summer road trips by WalletHub, high gas prices might have some rethinking how far to go. Luckily, Central New York has plenty of outdoor locations to enjoy the summer sun and Mother Nature.
All four seasons can be memorable, but doesn’t there seem to be something special about summer? Is it the months of no school, day after day of T-shirt weather, or vacations in exciting new places? Maybe a little of each? For me, what makes the season of sun really shine are the summers I spent at Fair Haven.
OTISCO, N.Y. — Onondaga County's newest addition to its extensive park system officially opened on Tuesday morning in the Town of Otisco. The new park is located at the southern end of Otisco Lake on Otisco Valley Road. The park area is now available to the public, including shoreline...
Charlene Davis joined our Lord on June 19, 2022. Born in Indianapolis, June 24, 1931, she was the daughter of Charles and Miriam Davis. The family moved to Oswego in 1937. Charlene attended local schools and received her teaching certificate from SUNY Oswego. She taught in several New York State school districts.
Amber Kathleen Lagoe, 23, born March 30, 1999, in Oswego, NY to Sean Lagoe and Dawn Darrow, passed away unexpectedly on June 17th. She will be deeply missed by her father, her grandmother, Kathleen Askew, her partner, Dimitri Paris LaBron, and daughters Evangeline Kathleen LaBron Lagoe and Zelia LoEsther Lagoe LaBron, who she cherished.
Comments / 0