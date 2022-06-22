ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulrich ‘Rick’ Joseph Waldenmeyer Jr.

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUlrich ‘Rick’ Joseph Waldenmeyer Jr. Ulrich “Rick” Joseph Waldenmeyer Jr., age 78, born in Green Bay, passed away Saturday,...

Greater Milwaukee Today

Daniel ‘Dan’ White

Jan. 8, 1951 - June 13, 2022. Daniel “Dan” White, 71, of Fond du Lac, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at Crossroads Care Center, due to health complications. Dan was born in West Allis to Douglas and Marian (Backhaus) White on January 8, 1951. He attended Beechwood Elementary and graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1969. Dan worked various jobs before and after enlisting in the U.S. Army, serving two tours of duty in Vietnam where he earned the Bronze Star. He married Susan Norman in May 1977 and together they had two daughters. On September 23, 1989, he was united in marriage to Jean Dahlke in Milwaukee. Prior to, and during their married life in Waukesha, Dan served as a State Fair Park officer and a parks officer with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department. He was also a Town of Pewaukee police officer.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wisconsin Planned Parenthood halts abortions after ruling

MADISON, Wis. — Planned Parenthood in Wisconsin immediately halted all scheduled abortions at its clinics in Madison, Milwaukee and Sheboygan following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling striking down the Roe v. Wade decision on Friday. Wisconsin has an 1849 law that bans abortion, except to save the life...
MADISON, WI

